Errors, bugs, questions - page 1872
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I questioned whether it was counted in the tester, as I don't see where it is displayed there.
It doesn't compile.
Eh, that's not how it works. Either a complete list or no list.
What's the problem if the file was created by me? I'm sensing someone's been messing with my computer. You guys just ask, I'll tell you and I'll give you everything. What are you doing here? What are you doing here?
What's the problem if the file was created by me? I'm sensing someone's been messing with my computer. You guys just ask, I'll tell you and I'll give you everything. What are you doing here? What are you doing here?
michael you're dumb!!!!! I have never met anyone so stupid on this forum. You're a fool. You shouldn't have deleted those files, everything would have been fine :-)
How do I create a hidden class object with a closed constructor?
This is how the leaks are coming.
It's not clear how to call a destructor in this situation. Singleton is not it.