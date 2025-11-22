Errors, bugs, questions - page 525
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Good afternoon, is it possible to change the standard graphical tool in any way? More specifically: add a vertical line to the Fibo grid, plotted at a factor of 1.3
a question about the use of indicators. I wrote a test code.
It periodically displays fractal with i = 2, but it is not present on the screen (from the standard indicator Fractals)
Please advise what is the error
The timeframe buttons on the terminal bar are stuck. Sometimes several of them at once when frequently switching from one TF to another. Perhaps, it is due to a large number of windows, indicators, templates... However, I used to have as many windows as I did but this effect was not observed. The screenshot is an example of inconsistency between the timeframe button pressed and the real value shown in the upper left corner of the chart. More of a long term effect, although it does come off sooner or later.
Sometimes none is pressed at all.
Can I control the size of the window using mql5?
a question about the use of indicators. I wrote a test code.
It periodically displays fractal with i = 2, but it is not present on the screen (from the standard indicator Fractals)
Please advise what the error is
For some reason, between 2001 and 2006 no experts are being tested. I looked at the euro and the pound. Closed the terminal, deleted the history. Downloaded it again. All the same. It is possible to open deals till 2001. And from 2001 to 2006 it skips when there are signals. Why?
I made a simple indicator, but I don't understand why it doesn't want to work;(
Why does it not want to divide one by the other and show the result?
Sometimes it gives a result, but it doesn't correspond to reality, for example EURUSD should have a value within 300-400 on the clock...
I made a simple indicator, but I don't understand why it doesn't want to work;(
close[i] when I substitute it, SmoothSpreadBuffer[i] when I substitute it, why does it not want to divide one by the other and show the result?
It's true, sometimes it gives a result, but it doesn't correspond to reality, for example, EURUSD clock should have a value in the range of 300-400...
Just substitute EURUSD values here for the current time and you'll get it:
Ma for example with an average of 16 at closing prices
or better to use
handle=iMA(name,period,ma_period,ma_shift,ma_method,applied_price); и т.д
After the last build, the terminal hangs on loading. There is no access to the menu or the context menu. No access to menu or context menu. WIn7. Symbols overview window is empty. Connection icon is red. No CPU load. What to do and when will stability be available?
Описание:
Ошибка привела к остановке взаимодействия программы с Windows.
Сигнатура проблемы:
Имя события проблемы: AppHangB1
Имя приложения: terminal.exe
Версия приложения: 5.0.0.514
Отметка времени приложения: 00343800
Сигнатура зависания: 86b5
Тип зависания: 1
Версия ОС: 6.1.7601.2.1.0.256.1
Код языка: 1049
Доп. сигнатура зависания 1: 86b56845a796dcc49c1ed94bca152915
Доп. сигнатура зависания 2: 4dea
Доп. сигнатура зависания 3: 4dea45bbcdd37e9fd7bef8af1f8c0d94
Доп. сигнатура зависания 4: 1df5
Доп. сигнатура зависания 5: 1df5990b738955081f33bb6a466caece
Доп. сигнатура зависания 6: b4e6
Доп. сигнатура зависания 7: b4e6e85bfba9e3852328760498392cb4