Errors, bugs, questions - page 521
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Better write a detailed request to the service desk. Also interested in tester agent logs
Also try running MetaTester.exe manually, without parameters
Reinstalling the firmware completely solved the problem, the tester runs fine,
But every once in a while I have to press start again because of an authorization error,
Thanks again for the improvement of the programming code in terms of terminal performance!
Here are screen 4 graphics:
Full screen trace (F11) and mosaic:
F11 again. Why isn't it fitting automatically?
F11 again and.... and where is my mosaic?
Use TimeTradeServer(). And it will be Saturday.))
Reinstalling the software solved the problem completely, the tester starts up in no time,
However, every once in a while I have to press start again due to an authorisation error,
Anyway, thanks again for the Improvement of the program code with regard to the terminal performance!
I still have the same bug. The tester won't start. I wrote to servicedesk.
Reinstalling Windows is unacceptable to me.
The description of POSITION_PRICE_OPEN and POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT properties is absolutely unclear in MQL5 Reference.
Their logic can only be understood by driving the tester. The values may be the same or different.
I keep having this bug. The tester won't start. I've written to servicedesk.
Reinstalling Windows is unacceptable to me.
Yes, it happened again today - I tried to run it 10 times in the tester
I tried to run my Tester without connection to Internet or DC and nothing happens, but I looked at the log file and there found
The connection to the Alpari server failed, although at the bottom right
I have a green tick in the terminal (MT5 507build) but quotes are not loading,
I have changed the demo account, disabled all the protection on the computer, restarted the system,
I havestarted the terminal and EAs test has started, so it goes like this.
Question for the developers:
Can't run the tester now when there is no connection to the internet or the DC ?
Thanks.
Can't run the tester now when there is no connection to the internet or the DC?
I have the tester working off-line all the time, without a network connection. You just have to download the required history before starting the test. Of course, without it the tester has nothing to work on.
It's probably about this error.
It has nothing to do with the internet. Something else here :)
It's probably about this error.
It has nothing to do with the internet. Something else here :)
I have had it for 3 months even before the update. Sometimes it does not start from the second time. I switch the search type in the optimization back and forth and it goes. May be caused by the load on the computer in addition to the terminal, maybe the work load, as a cloud.
It also happens that from the tab"Optimization results", the mouse runs a single test on the selected parameters, parameters are set, but the test does not go, with the same error.