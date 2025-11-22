Errors, bugs, questions - page 522
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It's probably about this error.
It has nothing to do with the internet. Something else here :)
Yes - I do not know how all - but when the Internet - does not want to run the tester
Not in any way, you change it 10 times and the quotes are all there, but no!
Yes - I do not know about all - but when the Internet is disconnected - the tester does not want to start
I cannot use it, I change it 10 times and the quotes are all present, but no!
I have been using the tester offline for a long time, but only on the developer server (I gave up working at Alpari a long time ago). I do not seem to have any problems.
As far as I remember to work in the offline mode it is enough to have normal history + tester access to the environment of the trading account (logically it is enough to connect to the account once and download the right amount of history).
Hello, everyone!
Can you people tell me what's wrong? Is it a bug or am I doing something wrong?
The problem itself is described here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/4668 The essence of the problem is the inability to use multicurrency testing.
There is an assumption that the strategy tester does not have a function that defines an empty value. I used iCustom to attach a zigzag, it has an empty value of 0,
but it's rendered as if it's not empty.
How can I trigger a Calculate event in the terminal without any ticks coming from the server?
it can even be fractional if you wish:
Hello! There's a glitch with the EURO M5 today. I haven't touched anything in the terminal, I haven't deleted or changed values.
The most recent situation:
Shifting the chart. It's 10 years out. Only on M5.
Hello! There's a glitch with the EURO M5 today. I haven't touched anything in the terminal, I haven't deleted or changed values.
The most recent situation:
Shifting the chart. It's 10 years out. Only on M5.
Right click on the chart --> Update.