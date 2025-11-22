Errors, bugs, questions - page 3187

New comment
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off-topic MQL question".
 
Can I please get my password 
 

Hi, did you manage to solve this error ? anything you can share please ?


OlgaKam #:

Afternoon!

Who can suggest, MT5 is getting "SelectedSymbols base file writing error" error, how to fix it? Or where to look for info?

 
Hi guys, I'm having problem where in MT5, Optimization, Forward result tab, the pass column is not shown, but there is Pass column when I export XML file. Does anyone having the same issue?
 
etdnfx #:
Hi guys, I'm having problem where in MT5, Optimization, Forward result tab, the pass column is not shown, but there is Pass column when I export XML file. Does anyone having the same issue?

I am having those columns.
I click on "Strategy Tester" in MT5 menu - Single -and select the settings.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I am having those columns.
I click on "Strategy Tester" in MT5 menu - Single -and select the settings.

I've tried Single and Complete mode in Overview. When it's a small size optimization the pass column is available all the time. Currently I've run the optimization with 10k results the pass column disappears (but there's pass column in XML file)
Another thing is, with the same 10k results optimization, in Optimization Results tab, "View previous optimization results", then I go to Forward tab, the Pass column appear but it's empty

 
Hi guys, I've just encountered another  potentially MT5 bug. I ran the Backtest optimization, save Optimization, Forward XML results and Opt files
Then I open up MT5 again to run Single test using past Optimizations history but the pass number is limited to ~3k (XML files have ~6k)
The list is cut off, not because of the Filter function in the Optimization results tab
Has anyone seen this issue?
 

I believe I've found a bug in MetaTrader 5 build 3878. When you compile a piece of code it adds text for the source after the labels in the data window. See screenshot below.

Files:
MetaTrader_5.png  93 kb
Test6.mq5  2 kb
 

I am not sure if this is a bug or it is working as it is intended to be .From the calendar tab in the toolbox, i selected "show on charts" -> " Add all events" ("auto update" checked marked). The news event does appear on the current chart for the selected pair. However, when i drag and drop another pair on the same chart , the news event does not update automatically . I had to select " delete all events" then "add all events" to update correctly the news events . 

If it is not a bug, is there a workaround for that ?

 
im trying to load a custom indicator but wgen i want to load it the Mql5 is not in program files under deriv how can i fix this issue 
1...31803181318231833184318531863187318831893190319131923193
New comment