Errors, bugs, questions - page 3181

New comment
 

Please help. This is the stop modification code\the position code returns error code 10036

/********************************************************************\
||
\********************************************************************/
uint posModify(const double sl,const double tp)
 {
  MqlTradeRequest           my_request;
  MqlTradeResult            my_result;
  if(!PositionSelect(_Symbol))
    return(TRADE_RETCODE_POSITION_CLOSED);
  ZeroMemory(my_request);
  ZeroMemory(my_result);
  my_request.action    = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP;
  my_request.symbol    = _Symbol;
  my_request.sl        = sl;
  my_request.tp        = tp;
  my_request.position  = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET);
//---
  bool ordSend = ::OrderSend(my_request, my_result);
  if(my_result.retcode != TRADE_RETCODE_DONE)
    Print(__LINE__, " ***** ", _Symbol, " ***** ", my_result.retcode);// строка 233
//---
  return(my_result.retcode);
 }/******************************************************************/

10036

TRADE_RETCODE_POSITION_CLOSED

The position with specified POSITION_IDENTIFIER has already been closed.



You can ignore other errors; I'll deal with them.

But if the selected lines successfully select the position and the code is executed further, how can it be that the code fails to find this position when trying to modify it?

Of course, we can assume that this can also happen in a fast market... But it does not happen too often. Also, the customer says that the positions are not closed at that moment.
[Deleted]  
Hello everybody!

I have a problem on MT5 after the last updates, with Mac I can't access to any broker, I tried with 4 different brokers and account but the issue is the same, the platform always show 0/0 Kbs and I can't fix this problem, if I log in into the web trades it works, also with mobile phones or Windows system.


I tried to uninstall the program and download it again but nothing changes. Did any of you have the same problem and know how to fix it? 

 

The chart shift function is broken for now, testing with and without EA and it's not staying in place after you switch profiles.



 

I CAN'T LOG IN TO THE PLATFORM

I use the username and password to enter the website and it lets me in perfectly, but then I go to the platform and it tells me that the username or password is incorrect. What can I do? How can I fix it? I have already asked several times to change the password.

[Deleted]  
Torres77 #:I CAN'T LOG IN TO THE PLATFORM.I use the username and password to enter the website and it lets me in perfectly, but then I go to the platform and it tells me that the username or password is incorrect. What can I do? How can I fix it? I have already asked several times to change the password.

Answer ALL the following questions:

  1. MetaTrader 5 (or MetaTrader 4)?
  2. What build is it? The latest official build is MetaTrader 5 64 bit build 3270.
  3. Is this your PC or on a 3rd party VPS?
  4. What operating system (Windows, Mac, Linux)?
  5. If Windows, do you have Internet Explorer 11 installed or latest Edge browser updated?
  6. If not Windows, are you using Wine?
  7. Is it 32bit or 64bit operating system?
  8. Have you checked your Firewall settings?
  9. Have you checked the Router's filters?
 
Torres77 #:

I CAN'T LOG IN TO THE PLATFORM

I use the username and password to enter the website and it lets me in perfectly, but then I go to the platform and it tells me that the username or password is incorrect. What can I do? How can I fix it? I have already asked several times to change the password.

About Community tab filling?
There are more strict rules to fill Community tab in Metatrader than to login to the forum.
So, generally speaking - you should use your forum login and forum password.

Your forum login is d83241667t
Why? because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/d83241667t
And the password to Community tab should be forum native password (not google/facebook related one).
----------------

It is about how I am filling Community tab in Metatrader (MT4 as an example) and what I am checking in this case:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50

...

1. I made Community login:

2. and checked in Metatrader journal:


3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:


4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:


5. Signal tab works:


6. Market tab works:



 
Sergey Golubev #:

About filling out the Community tab?
There are stricter rules for filling out the Community tab in Metatrader than for logging into the forum.
So, generally speaking - you must use your forum username and forum password.

Your forum username is
241667t
Why? Because the link to your profile is https://www.m ql5.com/en/users/d83241667t And the Community tab password should be the native forum password (not the google/facebook related one).
----------------

This is about how I am filling the Community tab in Metatrader (MT4 as an example) and what I am checking in this case:

I think the user you replied to thinks that by logging into MT with the MQL5 username and password he will have access to trade. Maybe he doesn't know that he has to hire a broker.

 
Torres77 platform and it tells me that the username or password is incorrect. What can I do? How can I fix it? I have already asked several times to change the password.

Hello,

do I contract a broker? To have access to the markets you need to hire a broker.

You are on the official forum of MetaQuotes Ltd(https://www.mql5.com).

MetaQuotes Ltd is a software development company and does not provide any financial, investment, brokerage, trading or data feed services, nor is it involved in any commission payments in connection with anytrading operations.

 
Mq is the error, can you take the threads out of the other languages again?
 

Why does my tractor load instead of my screenshot of the graph?)


1...317431753176317731783179318031813182318331843185318631873188...3193
New comment