Errors, bugs, questions - page 3192
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I don't understand what you're talking about. Please clarify.
I accidentally ran the wrong code on the GIF attached to that post. But I still can't reproduce what you're talking about.
I don't understand what you're talking about. Please clarify.
Hey @Vladislav Boyko, thanks for the quick replay!
Sure, figuring this out on text is pretty hard I guess... So here's a video showing the issue (again, this is copy-pasted from the official documentation example of colored lines)
Hey @Vladislav Boyko, thanks for the quick replay!
Sure, figuring this out on text is pretty hard I guess... So here's a video showing the issue (again, this is copy-pasted from the official documentation example of colored lines)
Now, in technical terms, this is what the issue is about. For the shake of simplicity, let's imagine a simple chart of 200 bars with a basic MA in which we want to render the first half (so 100 bars length) in red and the remaining half en blue. What happens is that while you scroll to the left/past, at a certain time (x-coord) where X% of the blue line segment is hidden in the unseen right side of the chart, the blue color turns red (which is the preceeding one, meaning that if it was let's say yellow, it would turn yellow).
To me that's a clear rendering bug!
Hey @Vladislav Boyko, thanks for the quick replay!
Sure, figuring this out on text is pretty hard I guess... So here's a video showing the issue (again, this is copy-pasted from the official documentation example of colored lines)
Yes, I reproduced it, I confirm.
[edit] I’ve written about this in a topic that developers read. They'll almost certainly see it.
Yes, I reproduced it, I confirm.
[edit] I wrote about this in a topic that developers read. They'll almost certainly see it.
Thanks man! :-)
Thanks man! :-)
If I delete historical trade lines with the function:
I can see that they vanish, but...if I then open a new trade, all of the historical trade lines that I wanted to erase come back on that chart. I did try deleting the trade history files from the broker directory, but they still come back, and they must be cached somehow. So what could the solution be?
If I delete historical trade lines with the function:
I can see that they vanish, but...if I then open a new trade, all of the historical trade lines that I wanted to erase come back on that chart. I did try deleting the trade history files from the broker directory, but they still come back, and they must be cached somehow. So what could the solution be?
The issue isn't with your delete function, but with the terminal's auto-refresh behavior. When a new trade occurs, the terminal redraws the history lines because the chart property is still enabled.
Instead of deleting the objects manually, you should disable the property that generates them.
Add this line to your OnInit() function:
ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_HISTORY, false);