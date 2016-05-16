Optimization Results Export Deal details
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How can I export deal details of an Optimized Test?
The optimized test exports in xml file the results only.
On Strategy Tester there is the option to run the Single Test and then export the details.
Supposedly during the optimization for each combination the deals are computed, but in the end it is not shown.
Is there any option so during the exportation it will also save the deal details for each pass?