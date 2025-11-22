Errors, bugs, questions - page 3038
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The whole question is the ratio of "compression/uncompressing time" vs "disk space occupied".
Of course, it is possible to find a better solution. It's just a bit more complicated within a terminal than a private "for yourself" solution.
It's not about zipping data, but about logically compressing it to form indexed arrays. The access time to an array element is almost the same. In some cases it is even faster.
It is not about zipping data, but about logically compressing it to form indexed arrays. The access time to an array element is almost the same. In some cases even faster.
Ready to offer an MQ solution?
I'm not inclined to think someone who has done something like MT is an idiot. It's not always justified, but that's often the case. So there's probably some background to their solution. But it's not certain )
What is the crutch?
That a million users are protected (and the brokers along with them) and you need to reload the terminal 2 times?
Seems like a logical solution to me. It is much more logical than making it convenient for only you)
What's the defence, Andrei?
You don't have to reboot anything.
The data is already in the files.
Ready to offer an MQ solution?
I don't tend to think of someone who has done something like MQ as an idiot. It's not always justified, but that's often the case. So there's probably some background to their solution. But it's not certain )
come on.
There's always a better solution to an existing one.
Don't turn into an old timer though.
What's the defence, Andrei?
You don't need to reload anything.
The data is already in the files.
The reason is that this data will not be read by indicators and Expert Advisors, loading the operating memory. What for?
come on.
There's always a better solution than the existing one.
Don't turn into an old man though.
I'm sure you can.
So maybe it's not such a priority.
In that this data will not be read by indicators and EAs, loading the RAM as well. What's that for?
well to shoot yourself in the foot - there are innumerable options as it is.
Just by setting max_bars =Unlimited, memory consumption increases dramatically.
Here is an example of the terminal with max_bars = 5000
Now change max_bars = Unlimited and reload the terminal.
With the same windows open, memory consumption has increased by more than GB. In my case 11 times more !!!!
This is a normal one ))
You can check it yourself.
max_bars = Unlimited is a very tough luxury.
If
my request was granted, you could never usemax_bars = Unlimited.
And besides saving memory in RAM, it would also greatly reduce this folder, which I now have about 31GB. I think about 5 times that. And it would be 6GB instead of 30GB.
a crutch solution is to keep the database in the same folder, and in the folders of agents to slip links to the folder with the database
I suggested a long time ago to implement in MT the possibility to choose the path to folders with sources and historical databases.
If several terminals are accessing the same broker, then using the links one can get an access error, but this should not (theoretically) be a problem for agents.
Is it really?! In the MT5 help I have not found anything about this settings tab, when did it appear? - I have no idea.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Andrey Dik, 2021.05.30 19:58
If you want to trade in the MetaTrader, you have to create an agent agent folder and copy the link to the folder with the database to it.
the mt has long suggested to implement the ability to select the path to folders with sources and historical databases as a standard feature.
If several terminals are accessing the same broker's symbol, you may encounter an access error using the links, but this should (theoretically) not be a problem for agents.
well to shoot yourself in the foot - there are innumerable options as it is.
Just by setting max_bars =Unlimited, memory consumption increases dramatically.
Here is an example of the terminal with max_bars = 5000
Now change max_bars = Unlimited and reload the terminal.
With the same windows open, memory consumption has increased by more than GB. In my case 11 times larger !!!!
This is a normal one ))
You can check it yourself.
max_bars = Unlimited is a very tough luxury.
If now we're talking about memory consumption, I remember a couple of months ago@fxsaber had the same problem, but with loading ticks - after releasing arrays with ticks, the terminal doesn't free memory, but stores (for 10 seconds?) these ticks as a cache
It's high probability that your request will have the same problem - memory consumption will not decrease but increase ( in spades)
This is provided by the terminal.
Yes, it does.
Thanks for the reply!
It would be very convenient to have an MQL5 statement/function that checks the calculation of all indicators and if the indicators are calculated, it outputs true, otherwise it has to be done with its own function, checking each indicator buffer. This is very relevant for an EA working with multitasking TF indicators. And, this feature of the calculation delay does not allow to use correctly the OHLC mode, because on the first and second tick not all indicators are calculated, which is critical.