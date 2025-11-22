Errors, bugs, questions - page 3033
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I have a question about the timing. Should we expect no cloning of the quote database for each local Agent during Optimization in the upcoming builds?
Right now it takes a VERY large amount of memory because of this. Either you have to disable the Agents.
From the other timeframe, the data will be taken that is currently ready. That is, in the output all data will be perfectly synchronized
The data is synchronized, this is not a problem.
The problem is in the rendering of the indicator, which receives indicator data from other timeframes, if not use ChartSetSymbolPeriod ().
I have a question about the timing. Should we expect no cloning of the quote database for each local Agent during Optimization in the upcoming builds?
Right now it takes a VERY large amount of memory because of this. Either you have to disable the Agents.
A crutch solution is to keep the database in one folder and put links to the database folder in the agents folders
I suggested it a long time ago to implement in MT the possibility to choose a path to folders with sources and historical databases.
If several terminals are accessing the same broker's symbol, you may encounter an access error using the links, but this should (theoretically) not be a problem for agents.
The data is synchronized, there is no problem.
The problem is in rendering the indicator that receives indicator data from other TFs, if ChartSetSymbolPeriod () is not used.
are we talking about the absence of ticks in the output?
If yes, then make an intut_setup to use timer, or even in a looped script write ChartSetSymbolPeriod (), put it on a chart with the indicator and "ticking on weekends
Are we talking about no ticks on the weekend?
if yes, then make an intut_setup to use_timer, or in general in a looped script write ChartSetSymbolPeriod ()., cast on the chart with the indicator and "ticking on weekends"
yes already did)
The crutch solution is to keep the database in the same folder, and to slip links to the database folder into the agents' folders
It's not about disk space, it's about allocating the same gigabytes of RAM to EVERY local Agent.
Problem with the display of graphics in the visual tester.
Note: https://www.asus.com/ru/Laptops/For-Home/ZenBook/ASUS-ZenBook-UX310UA/
I have a question about the timing. Should we expect no cloning of the quote database for each local Agent during Optimization in the upcoming builds?
Right now it takes a VERY large amount of memory because of this. Or have to disable Agents.
Not in coming builds.
But, work is being done in this direction as well
Not in the coming builds.
But work is being done in that direction as well.
Thank you.
I would like to remind you.
3. it is useless to ask your symbol in OnTick or OnCalculate if it is synchronised. Of course it is!
This only applies to its timeframe, i.e. older TFs may not be synchronised yet?
Or any TF?