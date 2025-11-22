Errors, bugs, questions - page 3042

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Volodymyr Zubov:

this is a very correct setting, sometimes saves nerves and develops a "blind style", especially in car trading is interesting.

:))). From the bottom of my heart for the advice! I will try "blind style" one day. I could have used this tip when I was young.

My nerves are fine, I haven't lost a deposit in 10 years or more.

 

The default parameter is not displayed correctly

Expected: s = NULL

 
At least atMetaQuotes-Demo the chart of USDRUB currency pair on TF H3 and H4, as well as on TFH6, H8 and H12 looks identical (though if you look carefully, OHLC are a bit different, but it is not relevant). The same is true forUSDRUR pair. Is this a bug or a MT5 feature?
 
On which demo server is it possible to get partial execution of a pending order?
 
I replied in the thread on my articlehttps://www.mql5.com/en/forum/356941/unread#unread my reply was deleted - why is that?
Discussion of article "CatBoost machine learning algorithm from Yandex with no Python or R knowledge required"
Discussion of article "CatBoost machine learning algorithm from Yandex with no Python or R knowledge required"
  • 2020.12.06
  • www.mql5.com
New article CatBoost machine learning algorithm from Yandex with no Python or R knowledge required has been published: Author: Aleksey Vyazmikin...
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:
I replied in the thread on my articlehttps://www.mql5.com/en/forum/356941/unread#unread my reply was deleted - why is that?
Probably because you don't write in English on the en forum.
This sort of thing gets taken down very quickly.
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Probably because you don't write in English on the en forum.
This kind of thing gets demolished very quickly.

Written in Russian and English, as they often write in two languages to make it easier to understand, as machine translation can distort the meaning.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Written in Russian and English, as they often write in two languages to make it easier to understand, as machine translation can distort the meaning.

Don't do that again. You should write in English on the en forum.
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Don't do that again. You should write in English on the en forum.

Well, erase the Russian, why delete everything. I hope they restore the message, I don't want to rewrite it.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Well, erase the Russian, why delete everything. I hope they restore the message, I don't want to rewrite it.

No, they won't. And if you keep writing in Russian, you will also get banned.

Only in the Russian segment of this forum is the least strict moderation in this regard - everyone is welcome.

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