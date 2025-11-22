Errors, bugs, questions - page 3042
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
this is a very correct setting, sometimes saves nerves and develops a "blind style", especially in car trading is interesting.
:))). From the bottom of my heart for the advice! I will try "blind style" one day. I could have used this tip when I was young.
My nerves are fine, I haven't lost a deposit in 10 years or more.
The default parameter is not displayed correctly
Expected: s = NULL
I replied in the thread on my articlehttps://www.mql5.com/en/forum/356941/unread#unread my reply was deleted - why is that?
Probably because you don't write in English on the en forum.
Written in Russian and English, as they often write in two languages to make it easier to understand, as machine translation can distort the meaning.
Written in Russian and English, as they often write in two languages to make it easier to understand, as machine translation can distort the meaning.
Don't do that again. You should write in English on the en forum.
Well, erase the Russian, why delete everything. I hope they restore the message, I don't want to rewrite it.
Well, erase the Russian, why delete everything. I hope they restore the message, I don't want to rewrite it.
No, they won't. And if you keep writing in Russian, you will also get banned.
Only in the Russian segment of this forum is the least strict moderation in this regard - everyone is welcome.