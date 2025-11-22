Errors, bugs, questions - page 3041

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I don't know if this is a bug or a new feature.
Can't get window tabs at the bottom. Only shows one window when several are open. Reloading doesn't help.
Updated to version 2957. Didn't help. Maybe some cache files to delete?
 
Nikolai Semko:
I can't get the windows tabs at the bottom.

If I understand correctly.

 
fxsaber:

If I understand correctly.

Ha, Right!!! :))
Thanks!

 

The display of the Signal is somewhat strange.


 
fxsaber:

A somewhat strange display of the Signal.

Yes, a really weird one.

  
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade/SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade/OrderInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
Can a slash be put to either side in classes? It compiles and works...
 

Good afternoon!

What a mess, there are positions in trade, but they are not on the chart.


 
Anatoliy Lukanin:

Good afternoon!

What's wrong, positions are in trade but not on the chart.

Check it...

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Check this...

OK, that helped and I'll keep that in mind for the future.

The setting somehow went off on its own after rebooting the computer.

Thank you!

 
Anatoliy Lukanin:

OK, that helped and I'll keep that in mind for the future.

The setting somehow went off on its own after rebooting the computer.

Thank you!

it's a very good setting, sometimes saves nerves and develops a "blind style", especially in auto trading it's interesting.

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