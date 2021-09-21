mql5.com does not open in Chrome. certificate invalid

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Hello. I'm having this problem for a long time. I can open mql5.com in Firefox, but not in Chrome. Does anyone know where is the problem and how I can fix it?

Chrome is updated, I reinstall it several times, also clear cache, disable firewall, etc. but not work



 
I do not have any problem with it: certificate is valid on my Chrome 93.0.4577.82 version, 64 бит
 
Farzad Sadeghishahrestanak


Check your PC time and date , including the year .
 

From google result :

"If you're trying to visit a website in Google Chrome and you encounter the error message ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID, it usually means there's an issue with the date & time of your computer or the validity period of the website's certificate."


Since the website works fine for us this means that it's an issue related to your computer's date & time.

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