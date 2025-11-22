Errors, bugs, questions - page 2783
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Roman, it's not funny anymore. I remember your appearance on the forum with your library... I think some people even admired it. But such ignorance of the terminal is already alarming. You don't know what the "Alligator" indicator looks like. You don't know that two lines must be drawn with a shift? That's too bad...
And who prevents you from making Ask and Bid lines of the same colour as the chart background? Or do you need me to tell you how to do it? Don't you know what a template is?
Good approach. I don't know how to do it, but if I have to do it, do it my way. What about thinking about it? And read the documentation???ps; I apologise. Got you confused with another similar nickname.
Alexei, there are many things we may not know, if I know something, you may not know, and vice versa if you know something I do not know.
This is what the forum is for and mutual help. And build the arrogance of this, if someone knows something and someone else does not, well, it's silly and looks pathos.
Many people are pressed by the crown )) but sometimes they need a shovel to correct it. This does not apply to you.
This is really did not know for Aligator, never used it, took it on the fly to show three lines as an example.
And I saw this picture, it seemed strange. I did not know it was shifted )).
I do know about the Bid Ask lines, I do not know about the templates and did not understand the property settings. Thank you.
I will delete my post then.
Hello dear developers. I am using Mt5 on linux, via wine. After upgrading to version 2494 I have this problem. When I open the glass the terminal starts to slow down very much, sometimes it just hangs. When you close the tumbler all is normal. Moreover, in the daytime, when trading is active, it slows down more than in the evening. I trade on the mosbirge. As I want to remind you of the problem I described earlier, it's also related to the market glass. When I open the market depths it opens as a separate window and is not integrated into interface such as Market Watch and Data Window. And it always opens with the same size and does not expand.
Another question: will we release a native client for linux? I think it is long overdue.
Thank you for your feedback.
Bring back the profit column for the position in the Strategy Tester Report file. It was in MT4. And it is already there in the Strategy Tester.
Hello dear developers. I am using Mt5 on linux, via wine. After upgrading to version 2494 I have this problem. When I open the cup the terminal starts to slow down very much, sometimes it just hangs. When you close the tumbler all is normal. Moreover, in the daytime, when trading is active, it slows down more than in the evening. I trade on the mosbirzha. As I want to remind you of the problem I described earlier, it's also related to the market glass. When I open the market depths it opens as a separate window and is not integrated into interface such as Market Watch and Data Window. And it always opens with the same size and does not get wider.
Another question: will we release a native client for linux? I think it is long overdue.
Thank you for your feedback.
Acknowledged!
Hello again. I'd like to say a few words about the linux client. I believe that releasing native clients for linux and macOS is more reasonable than constantly tweaking the Windows version to wine and then fighting with endless glitches and bugs. You will not get a stable operation in the end. There are a lot of people on Linux and MacOS, a lot more than it seems. All of them need a stable program to work. Regarding the absence of a single distribution kit. The main distributions by popularity today are Ubuntu and OpenSuse, respectively .deb and .rpm packages.
I and thousands of other users would appreciate it. Thank you.
Hello again. I'd like to say a few words about the linux client. I believe that releasing native clients for linux and macOS is more expedient than constantly tweaking the wine version and then fighting with endless glitches and bugs. You will not get a stable operation in the end. There are a lot of people on Linux and MacOS, a lot more than it seems. They all need a stable program to work. Regarding the absence of a single distribution kit. The main distributions by popularity today are Ubuntu and OpenSuse, respectively .deb and .rpm packages.
I and thousands of other users would appreciate it. Thank you.
Personally, I use Debian, but still have to keep a virtual machine with Windows for development.
The name .deb format comes from that distribution.
Debian is the main distribution upon which other builds are built. It is uncluttered.
It is a very stable distribution used on servers with GUI
. MT5 is much faster on linux, at least visually.
As I found out linux doesn't limit system time like Windows does, it gives an edge in system message processing speed.
I'm also in favour of a linux version, but something tells me it's unlikely to come out anytime soon.
How to close a group of open positions at once in MT5 using the native interface (without using MQL)? It would be logical to use the selection of several rows in the Trade tab with shift-and-shift or ctrl-click and the "Close Position" command would be applied to all selected lines. But it does not work that way.
As far as I remember, this button used to close all the positions on the tab.
It's not clear to me why they made the switch to top up the account, and it's not logical in this place.
It would be better if the functionality was really improved, if you highlight what positions you want to close, press this button and the positions are closed.
Personally, I use Debian, but still have to keep a virtual machine with Windows for development.
The name .deb is derived from that distribution.
Debian is the main distribution on which other builds are built. It is uncluttered.
This is a very stable distribution used on servers with GUI
. MT5 is much faster on linux, at least visually.
As I found out linux doesn't limit system time like Windows does, it gives an edge in system message processing speed.
I'm also in favour of a linux version, but something tells me it's unlikely to come out anytime soon.
As I wrote above after the update the terminal became very slow and completely hangs. Before the update there were no such problems and everything was working fine. As for Debian I'm aware of it and completely agree that it's a very stable disk.
Check the processes (in Windows you can see this in Task Manager) - the terminal will now recompile (if necessary) all code in the background (load on one CPU core). Check.