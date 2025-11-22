Errors, bugs, questions - page 2782
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Why is the autoscroll variable not used anywhere? The compiler could easily cut this operation out without any speculative executions
No, it's not cut out.
If ChartGetInteger is explicitly excluded, the speed increases to 4 µs (1000x).
Additionally updated the code to add autoscroll check to exclude speculation.
Gentlemen developers
Please fix this in the new MetaEditor. In the search/replacement window it is now impossible to replace a string with an empty value. Instead, it automatically substitutes the last one. Now I have to do some fancy stuff.
Sorry if this is an offtopic. How do you disable those price lines in test visualisation mode. The thing is interesting, especially the ask, but how do you remove them???
Sorry if this is an offtopic. How do you disable those price lines in test visualisation mode. The thing is interesting, especially the asc, but how do you remove them???
In real ticks based mode, no way.
In real tick-based mode, no way.
Thanks for the reply. It would be very useful to make an option like this.
Sorry if this is an offtopic. How do you disable those price lines in test visualisation mode. The thing is interesting, especially the asc, but how do you remove them???
These lines were introduced specifically to visually distinguish the "Every tick based on real ticks" tick generation mode. They cannot be removed - not to be confused with other tick generation modes.
Bild 2494
And something tells me that the renderer has started rendering into the future.
In the very first screenshot a different build, and there is no rendering into the future.
Roman, it's not funny anymore. I remember your appearance on a forum with your library... I think some of them even admired it. But such ignorance of the terminal is already alarming. You don't know what the "Alligator" indicator looks like. You don't know that two lines must be drawn with a shift? That's too bad...
And who prevents you from making Ask and Bid lines of the same colour as the chart background? Or do you need me to tell you how to do it? Don't you know what a template is?
Good approach. I don't know how to do it, but if I have to do it, do it my way. What about thinking about it? And read the documentation???ps; I apologise. Got you confused with another similar nickname.
Roman, this isn't funny anymore. ....
I understand you have a warm friendship, but maybe you shouldn't flaunt it so openly. ;)
I understand you have a warm friendship, but maybe you shouldn't flaunt it so openly. ;)
No, I feel the same way about him as everyone else. I'm not. But to demand something without trying to solve your own problem is wrong. It enrages me, regardless of any nickname or regalia. Only these emotions addressed to some people lead to reprisals for contrived reasons.