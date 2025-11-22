Errors, bugs, questions - page 2787
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How to search for a word in ME only through the inludes, starting from the current mqh?
I think only if you leave all the necessary inludes in the editor...
In ME, how can you search for a word in the ME only from the included files starting from the current mqh?
If you didn't mean by "by the inclu-files included in this project", then simply by leaving the filter you want:
If you didn't mean by "by the inclu-files included in this project", then simply by leaving the filter you want:
This"project" was meant. Only this is not a project entity from MQ, but just a biblical tree that contains the inludes tree. This is the tree to search through.
This "project" was meant. Only it is not a project entity from MQ, but just a biblical tree that contains the tree of inludes. This is the tree to search through.
You can choose the path to the root project folder. Folder
Libraries are usually independent and therefore in their own folders.
The libraries are usually independent and therefore in their own folders.
Then probably only on a library-by-library basis - from its root.
Then probably only on a library-by-library basis - from its root.
Thank you. In general, there is no possibility of a proper search.
Thank you. Anyway, there's no possibility of a proper search.
Yes, unfortunately, there isn't. It would be convenient to search by a given list of files:
Specify a file that has those connections, and the search is done both in the file itself and in the connected files.
Thank you. In general, there is no possibility of the right search.
option may not be the best, but
1. open all files in Notepad++ text editor
2. search using "Find all in all opened documents"
Another plus of this approach is that by specifying file type in notepad++ as C++, you get additional opportunities of code review. For example, opening/closing {} sections