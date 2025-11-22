Errors, bugs, questions - page 2787

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In ME, how can I search for a word only from the current mqh?
[Deleted]  
fxsaber:
How to search for a word in ME only through the inludes, starting from the current mqh?

I think only if you leave all the necessary inludes in the editor...

 
fxsaber:
In ME, how can you search for a word in the ME only from the included files starting from the current mqh?

If you didn't mean by "by the inclu-files included in this project", then simply by leaving the filter you want:


 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

If you didn't mean by "by the inclu-files included in this project", then simply by leaving the filter you want:

This"project" was meant. Only this is not a project entity from MQ, but just a biblical tree that contains the inludes tree. This is the tree to search through.

 
fxsaber:

This "project" was meant. Only it is not a project entity from MQ, but just a biblical tree that contains the tree of inludes. This is the tree to search through.

You can select the path to the root project folder. Folder
 
Artyom Trishkin:
You can choose the path to the root project folder. Folder

Libraries are usually independent and therefore in their own folders.

 
fxsaber:

The libraries are usually independent and therefore in their own folders.

Then probably only on a library-by-library basis - from its root.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Then probably only on a library-by-library basis - from its root.

Thank you. In general, there is no possibility of a proper search.

 
fxsaber:

Thank you. Anyway, there's no possibility of a proper search.

Yes, unfortunately, there isn't. It would be convenient to search by a given list of files:

#include  lib1.mqh
#include  lib2.mqh
#include  lib3.mqh
#include  lib4.mqh
//--- ...
#include  libN.mqh

Specify a file that has those connections, and the search is done both in the file itself and in the connected files.

 
fxsaber:

Thank you. In general, there is no possibility of the right search.

option may not be the best, but

1. open all files in Notepad++ text editor

2. search using "Find all in all opened documents"

Another plus of this approach is that by specifying file type in notepad++ as C++, you get additional opportunities of code review. For example, opening/closing {} sections


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