Errors, bugs, questions - page 2785

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Sergey Dzyublik:

Are you referring to this method or some other?

Thanks for the link to the archive!

I found this way. But of course it's a terrible solution. To do a base class, inheritance and pointers in the calling code for each case.

Your solution is much better, it's quite live with! 

class Base {
public:
    Base() {}
    virtual void Start() {};
};

class Foo : public Base {
public:
    static void Start() {
        Print("Hallo!");
    }
};

template<typename T>
class Bar {
    Base* funcs;
public:
    Bar() {
        funcs = new T();                                                                                                                                                                                    
        funcs.Start();
    }
    ~Bar() {
        delete funcs;
    }
};

void OnStart() {
    Bar<Foo> var;
}
 

What is the point of making changes for Find/Replace in ME(2497)?
I refactor the code, select the function with an unfortunate name, press Ctrl+H ==> enter a new name for the function ==> Replace All.

The result:
- I don't understand what happened, the document was shifted from the end, where it was necessary to continue work, to some place near the beginning;
- the focus was shifted to tab "Journal";
- in tab "Journal" a lot of unnecessary information is written which distracts the user and is not necessary without extreme need.


So, to continue working from the same place after an auto-replacement, I have to go to extremes:
- use Bookmark (Ctrl+F2) before replacing it;
- go back to using Bookmark (F2) after replacing it ;
- and at the end, remove the Bookmark previously installed (Ctrl+F2).
To put it mildly, it's not convenient at all.

 

Hello!

I get the impression that

ObjectsDeleteAll

Not working in the visual strategy tester. Tried testing on historical data

   1 ObjectsDeleteAll(0,-1,-1);
   2 ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,-1);

neither 1 nor 2.

Build

 
Sergey Dzyublik:

What is the point of making changes for Find/Replace in ME(2497)?
I refactor the code, select the function with an unfortunate name, press Ctrl+H ==> enter a new name for the function ==> Replace All.

The result:
- I don't understand what happened, the document was shifted from the end, where it was necessary to continue work, to some place near the beginning;
- the focus was shifted to tab "Journal";
- in tab "Journal" a lot of unnecessary information is written which distracts the user and is not necessary without absolute necessity.


So, to continue working from the same place after an auto-replacement, I have to go to extremes:
- use Bookmark (Ctrl+F2) before replacing it;
- go back to using Bookmark (F2) after replacing it ;
- and at the end, remove the Bookmark previously installed (Ctrl+F2).
To put it mildly, it's not comfortable at all.

you can try this, it seems to be more stable


 

GoTo Definition function does not work if part of the string is moved


Build


 
Nikolai Karetnikov:

GoTo Definition function does not work if part of the string is moved


Build


Yeah(
 
Fix an error in MT4. I mark trend lines, then move the currency pair symbol from the market overview to the chart with my mouse and some charts show past trend lines in a different place. I markequidistant channels, build a triangle (using trend lines). I have transferred past orders from account history to a chart and have also noticed the flaw. Will the MT4 will remember the trend lines and equidistant channels on a chart? Terminal InstaTrader 4.0 build 1260
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов
  • www.mql5.com
При создании графического объекта функцией ObjectCreate() необходимо указать тип создаваемого объекта, который может принимать одно из значений перечисления ENUM_OBJECT. Дальнейшие уточнения свойств созданного объекта возможно с помощью функций по работе с графическими объектами.
[Deleted]  
Sergey Dzyublik:

What is the point of making changes for Find/Replace in ME(2497)?
I refactor the code, select the function with an unfortunate name, press Ctrl+H ==> enter a new name for the function ==> Replace All.

Result:
- it's not clear at all what happened, the document went from the end, where I want to continue, to some place near the beginning;

...............

It's always been like that. I put the cursor in front of "replace all" after what I'm about to replace. In this case the last replacement happens exactly at this place ))) Yeah, not very convenient....

 

Error in the description of theCDateTime.Year(value) standard library

Error

Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека / Панели и диалоги / CDateTime / Year
Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека / Панели и диалоги / CDateTime / Year
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартная библиотека / Панели и диалоги / CDateTime / Year - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
Thank you, corrected.
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