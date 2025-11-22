Errors, bugs, questions - page 2785
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Are you referring to this method or some other?
Thanks for the link to the archive!
I found this way. But of course it's a terrible solution. To do a base class, inheritance and pointers in the calling code for each case.
Your solution is much better, it's quite live with!
What is the point of making changes for Find/Replace in ME(2497)?
I refactor the code, select the function with an unfortunate name, press Ctrl+H ==> enter a new name for the function ==> Replace All.
The result:
- I don't understand what happened, the document was shifted from the end, where it was necessary to continue work, to some place near the beginning;
- the focus was shifted to tab "Journal";
- in tab "Journal" a lot of unnecessary information is written which distracts the user and is not necessary without extreme need.
So, to continue working from the same place after an auto-replacement, I have to go to extremes:
- use Bookmark (Ctrl+F2) before replacing it;
- go back to using Bookmark (F2) after replacing it ;
- and at the end, remove the Bookmark previously installed (Ctrl+F2).
To put it mildly, it's not convenient at all.
Hello!
I get the impression that
ObjectsDeleteAll
Not working in the visual strategy tester. Tried testing on historical data
neither 1 nor 2.
Build
What is the point of making changes for Find/Replace in ME(2497)?
I refactor the code, select the function with an unfortunate name, press Ctrl+H ==> enter a new name for the function ==> Replace All.
The result:
- I don't understand what happened, the document was shifted from the end, where it was necessary to continue work, to some place near the beginning;
- the focus was shifted to tab "Journal";
- in tab "Journal" a lot of unnecessary information is written which distracts the user and is not necessary without absolute necessity.
So, to continue working from the same place after an auto-replacement, I have to go to extremes:
- use Bookmark (Ctrl+F2) before replacing it;
- go back to using Bookmark (F2) after replacing it ;
- and at the end, remove the Bookmark previously installed (Ctrl+F2).
To put it mildly, it's not comfortable at all.
you can try this, it seems to be more stable
GoTo Definition function does not work if part of the string is moved
Build
GoTo Definition function does not work if part of the string is moved
Build
What is the point of making changes for Find/Replace in ME(2497)?
I refactor the code, select the function with an unfortunate name, press Ctrl+H ==> enter a new name for the function ==> Replace All.
Result:
- it's not clear at all what happened, the document went from the end, where I want to continue, to some place near the beginning;
...............
It's always been like that. I put the cursor in front of "replace all" after what I'm about to replace. In this case the last replacement happens exactly at this place ))) Yeah, not very convenient....
Error in the description of theCDateTime.Year(value) standard library