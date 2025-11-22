Errors, bugs, questions - page 2790

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Good afternoon. I decided to make an EA for trading on MICEX. I set a limit, it works, but when it reaches SL or TP, nothing happens. I also do not see floating current profit/loss.

My broker is Otkritie. I have changed the terminal, it does not help. Has anybody had deal with such nonsense?

Pictures:

1. Limit was set

2) Limit worked.

3. SL did not work.

Files:
3.png  19 kb
2.png  19 kb
1.png  26 kb
 
Artyom Trishkin:

Your message:


System message:

"failed buy limit 1 MESU20 at 3015.75 sl: 3013.75[trade disabled]"

All figured out, trading account was blocked, turns out you can't trade in the last 5 minutes without supporting margin.
 

The custom character description on the chart shows "left" (from some other ticker), while the Custom Tool Specification dialog shows the correct description. Have you encountered this problem?


 
Stanislav Korotky:
The custom character description on the chart shows "left" (from some other ticker), while the Custom Tool Specification dialog shows the correct description. Have you encountered this problem?

I hadn't noticed.

 
I'm not sure if it's a bug, but you've got everything jumbled up in the "New" section of the Market. Not by date of publication like before. I published a product, and it immediately ended up on the 2nd line. I looked and clicked - it's the same in all sections, and there are products even younger than mine and they're even lower. Mixing mechanism is also not quite clear, perhaps taken from the date of creation of the product page (before publication), but it's also wrong. If a person is a professional, secured a name, and a long time to fill in the text and pictures, making videos, then he should catch a bad start?
 

Question for programmers who work with VS. After working with the commands from the "Quick Action and Refactoring" menu section, the following unpleasant moment occurs:

    if (!create(chartID, name_, subwin, time1, time2, this)) {
      errMsg // макрос
        return false; // строчка после макроса сдвигается
    }

I need it to be like this:

    if (!create(chartID, name_, subwin, time1, time2, this)) {
      errMsg 
      return false; 
    }

Because I use this menu a lot (to separate class methods into declaration and definition, Jump declaration location) and VS does an excellent job of it. But I have to fix a lot of such things, especially when working with big modules. Is there any way to configure VS not to shift lines after a macro?

 

I haven't traded for a while, a couple of months. And yesterday I updated the terminal to trade again. I noticed that new trades are now marked on the charts when trading, although I have this function turned off:

Starting to trade:

Version:

I don't want my trades to be marked on the charts. It is not convenient, very not convenient. If I want, I will add the necessary trades to the chart myself. And here it's up to me to decide. This is not right.

 
Stanislav Korotky:

The custom character description on the chart shows "left" (from some other ticker), while the Custom Tool Specification dialog shows the correct description. Have you encountered this problem?

Clarification. The problem occurs only after the very first opening of a custom chart, right after the chart creation (both the creation and the opening of the custom chart is done from MQL). If you close the custom chart and then open it again, the description is already correct. The tooltip of the custom symbol in the market report also shows the correct description from the very beginning.

To reproduce it, you can take the expert from the blog (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/719419) and edit #include <symbol.mqh> by fxsaber. Please do not pay attention to some bugs in the Expert Advisor itself, they are not relevant.

PS. I have always "popped" gazprom on different custom symbols. There is no ticker with such a description ;-(.

Equal volume and range charts in MetaTrader 5
Equal volume and range charts in MetaTrader 5
  • 2018.12.06
  • www.mql5.com
In equivolume (equal volume) charts horizontal axis comprises not specific timestamps, but an ordered sequence of bars, each of which contains the same volume. Neither MetaTrader 4 nor MetaTrader 5 provides equivolume charts out of the box. For MetaTrader 4 it's possible to generate such charts as offline charts. This method is described in the...
 
fxsaber:
In ME, how can I search for a word in the ME only from the current mqh?

The new beta includes search and replace including nested #include:


 
MetaQuotes:

The new beta includes a search and replace with nested #include:

Thanks, it's a handy implementation!


HH Pressing CTRL+F in the search field brings up the contents of the clipboard.

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