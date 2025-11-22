Errors, bugs, questions - page 2790
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Good afternoon. I decided to make an EA for trading on MICEX. I set a limit, it works, but when it reaches SL or TP, nothing happens. I also do not see floating current profit/loss.
My broker is Otkritie. I have changed the terminal, it does not help. Has anybody had deal with such nonsense?
Pictures:
1. Limit was set
2) Limit worked.
3. SL did not work.
Your message:
System message:
"failed buy limit 1 MESU20 at 3015.75 sl: 3013.75[trade disabled]"
The custom character description on the chart shows "left" (from some other ticker), while the Custom Tool Specification dialog shows the correct description. Have you encountered this problem?
The custom character description on the chart shows "left" (from some other ticker), while the Custom Tool Specification dialog shows the correct description. Have you encountered this problem?
I hadn't noticed.
Question for programmers who work with VS. After working with the commands from the "Quick Action and Refactoring" menu section, the following unpleasant moment occurs:
I need it to be like this:
Because I use this menu a lot (to separate class methods into declaration and definition, Jump declaration location) and VS does an excellent job of it. But I have to fix a lot of such things, especially when working with big modules. Is there any way to configure VS not to shift lines after a macro?
I haven't traded for a while, a couple of months. And yesterday I updated the terminal to trade again. I noticed that new trades are now marked on the charts when trading, although I have this function turned off:
Starting to trade:
Version:
I don't want my trades to be marked on the charts. It is not convenient, very not convenient. If I want, I will add the necessary trades to the chart myself. And here it's up to me to decide. This is not right.
The custom character description on the chart shows "left" (from some other ticker), while the Custom Tool Specification dialog shows the correct description. Have you encountered this problem?
Clarification. The problem occurs only after the very first opening of a custom chart, right after the chart creation (both the creation and the opening of the custom chart is done from MQL). If you close the custom chart and then open it again, the description is already correct. The tooltip of the custom symbol in the market report also shows the correct description from the very beginning.
To reproduce it, you can take the expert from the blog (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/719419) and edit #include <symbol.mqh> by fxsaber. Please do not pay attention to some bugs in the Expert Advisor itself, they are not relevant.
PS. I have always "popped" gazprom on different custom symbols. There is no ticker with such a description ;-(.
In ME, how can I search for a word in the ME only from the current mqh?
The new beta includes search and replace including nested #include:
The new beta includes a search and replace with nested #include:
Thanks, it's a handy implementation!
HH Pressing CTRL+F in the search field brings up the contents of the clipboard.