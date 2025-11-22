Errors, bugs, questions - page 2771
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Is it somehow reproducible?
Continued here:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
New MetaTrader 5 build 2485: improvements in iCustom and general optimization in MQL5
Andrey Khatimlianskii, 2020.06.10 03:23
This bug has just occurred in 2485:
MQ-Demo Server.
Saved the process dump.
Does anyone need this, or is everyone happy with stochastic equal to 579.21?
The Expert Advisor sees the same value. The terminal has been working for slightly less than 5 hours. I have used a tester with the visualizer, debug and profiling.
in the "about me" setting
text formatting is missing.
You can't put line breaks
Dear developers!
Please comment on this issue. What happened to the standard Moving Average ?
Is it like this?
Dear developers!
Please comment on this issue. What happened to the standard Moving Average ?
Is it like this?
I need a terminal log.
You need a log of the terminal.
It's all from the same opera (long and lingering):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Errors, Bugs, Questions
Andrey Khatimlianskii, 2020.06.10 03:38
Continued here:
When copying stock tick data for Si-6.20 and other symbols via:
4010 tick time conversion error (wrong date/time format) occurs from time to time:2020.06.10 16:04:50.553 PriceTicksSaver-Service Data conversion error - TimeToStruct : 4010
2020.06.10 16:04:50.574 PriceTicksSaver-Service Data conversion error - TimeToStruct : 4010
And in different places of data array from start to start of service. Sometimes it goes without errors. Same for script.
Version 2485, Vin10
It's all from the same (long-standing and protracted):
Have the codes been optimised to death?
I have been writing for a long time, stop being sick of optimization, errors are more expensive, tester has no faith at all, instead of one 100% you have to do more with cleanup, etc., which in the end is more expensive, how many complaints about unclear optimization work and one pass after it (if not deterioration of work, not interface refinement at least)
saboteur not otherwise in development
MQ are silent and like to surprise with new features, some are good, others are not
When copying stock tick data for Si-6.20 and other symbols via:
4010 tick time conversion error (wrong date/time format) occurs from time to time:2020.06.10 16:04:50.553 PriceTicksSaver-Service Data conversion error - TimeToStruct : 4010
2020.06.10 16:04:50.574 PriceTicksSaver-Service Data conversion error - TimeToStruct : 4010
And in different places of data array from start to start of service. Sometimes it goes without errors. Same for script.
Version 2485, Win10.
It would be good to make a FileSave of this array during error and post the binary here.
It would be a good idea to FileSave this array during an error and post the binary here.
Well, here's one, for example:
2020.05.19 14:56:27.356,72673,72676,72676,4,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:27.440,72674,72676,72676,1,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:27.440,72674,72676,72677,1,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:27.440,72674,72676,72677,2,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:27.440,72674,72676,72677,1,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:27.440,72674,72676,72678,5,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:27.440,72674,72676,72678,6,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:27.440,72674,72676,72679,2,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:27.440,72674,72676,72679,1,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:27.440,72674,72676,72679,1,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:27.440440,72674,72676,72679,5,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:27.440,72674,72676,72679,4,BUY
# 35949638555 .835,72674,72677,72674,1,BUY
2020.05.05.19 14:56:28.114,72674,72677,72677,1,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:28.560,72674,72677,72677,1,BUY
560,72674,72677,72677,1,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:28.560,72674,72677,72678,5,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:28.560,72674,72677,72678,3,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:28.560,72674,72677,72678,2,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:28.560,72674,72677,72678,2,BUY
2020.05.19 14:56:29.282,72674,72677,72674,1,SELL
A number that is not the correct time. It is Si-6.20
A number which is not the correct time. It is Si-6.20.
With the binary, there would have been no issues. As it is, there are still issues.