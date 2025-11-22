Errors, bugs, questions - page 2769

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Igor Makanu:

MQL-compiler, not interpreter, google " linker compiler ".





how much probability to receive from a small text string(10-50 symbols) md5-hash (16 bytes) equal to0xAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA + 0xAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

in general I need some initializer HASH_NULL (I need some reasonable variants), I find 0 unreliable for some reason


UPD: searched online md5 decryption https://md5.web-max.ca/

on the md5 hash: aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa says Error , 0 is also an error

Thank you
 
Please explain, what kind of data type is written before the function? for example an integer type, but the function itself does not return a value for example, what kind of variable is it then? Example. int f (void) is different from void f (void)
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Тип void и константа NULL
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Тип void и константа NULL
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Тип void и константа NULL - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
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Ivan_Invanov:
Explain to me, what kind of data type is written before the function? An integer type for example, but the function itself does not return a value for example, what kind of variable is it then?

Give me an example.

 
Сергей Таболин:

Give me an example.

int f (void) how is it different from void f (void) ? thank you.
 
Ah, got it, thanks. The first one has no parameters and the second one does not return a value and has no parameters
 

Why it is impossible to add deals from history to the chart, before, when you transferred a deal from the history, the chart automatically scrolled to the start of the deal, now there is no reaction to this action.

Also there is no button to add all deals to the charts, but there is a button to delete all deals.

It would be more logical to add button to the chart of deals for the selected instrument, add delete deals for this instrument (and not all deals).


Can we add the following button to the context menu?

Add all deals

Add trades for a "symbol"

Delete trades on "symbol

Delete all trades


Can I add profit in pips to history (not just currency)?

 

I decided to post it here.

See, I purposely removed three ";" to cause many compilation errors.

Yes, I understand that it's difficult to catch only incomplete strings correctly and produce 3, not 13 errors.

But maybe it makes sense to leave the Toolbox screen scroll slider on top after all.

As long as it is as it is, you can't help but wonder why the error you see first occurred. And the main problem is almost always with the error that is first in the list.


there it is at the top " unexpected Token"


 
Nikolai Karetnikov:

I decided to post it here.

See, I purposely removed three ";" to cause many compilation errors.

Yes, I understand that it's difficult to catch only incomplete strings correctly and produce 3, not 13 errors.

But maybe it makes sense to leave the Toolbox screen scroll slider on top after all.

As long as it is as it is, you can't help but wonder why the error you see first occurred. And the main problem is almost always with the error that is first in the list.


there it is at the top " unexpected Token"


 
Artyom Trishkin:

Nice! :)

Thanks!

 

1. Is it possible to work with SQLite database so that different programs in the terminal write data to the same database but to different tables? So far, when I try to create and write data to a table that is not open first, I get 5605 - the database is locked.


2. How is the work with the same base in the tester ? During the test I can see in the logs that the base is opened, data is written, but physically nothing is reset to disk, i.e. the base is not even created.

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