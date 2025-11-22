Errors, bugs, questions - page 2769
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MQL-compiler, not interpreter, google " linker compiler ".
how much probability to receive from a small text string(10-50 symbols) md5-hash (16 bytes) equal to0xAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA + 0xAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
in general I need some initializer HASH_NULL (I need some reasonable variants), I find 0 unreliable for some reason
UPD: searched online md5 decryption https://md5.web-max.ca/
on the md5 hash: aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa says Error , 0 is also an error
Explain to me, what kind of data type is written before the function? An integer type for example, but the function itself does not return a value for example, what kind of variable is it then?
Give me an example.
Give me an example.
Why it is impossible to add deals from history to the chart, before, when you transferred a deal from the history, the chart automatically scrolled to the start of the deal, now there is no reaction to this action.
Also there is no button to add all deals to the charts, but there is a button to delete all deals.
It would be more logical to add button to the chart of deals for the selected instrument, add delete deals for this instrument (and not all deals).
Can we add the following button to the context menu?
Add all deals
Add trades for a "symbol"
Delete trades on "symbol
Delete all trades
Can I add profit in pips to history (not just currency)?
I decided to post it here.
See, I purposely removed three ";" to cause many compilation errors.
Yes, I understand that it's difficult to catch only incomplete strings correctly and produce 3, not 13 errors.
But maybe it makes sense to leave the Toolbox screen scroll slider on top after all.
As long as it is as it is, you can't help but wonder why the error you see first occurred. And the main problem is almost always with the error that is first in the list.
there it is at the top " unexpected Token"
I decided to post it here.
See, I purposely removed three ";" to cause many compilation errors.
Yes, I understand that it's difficult to catch only incomplete strings correctly and produce 3, not 13 errors.
But maybe it makes sense to leave the Toolbox screen scroll slider on top after all.
As long as it is as it is, you can't help but wonder why the error you see first occurred. And the main problem is almost always with the error that is first in the list.
there it is at the top " unexpected Token"
Nice! :)
Thanks!
1. Is it possible to work with SQLite database so that different programs in the terminal write data to the same database but to different tables? So far, when I try to create and write data to a table that is not open first, I get 5605 - the database is locked.
2. How is the work with the same base in the tester ? During the test I can see in the logs that the base is opened, data is written, but physically nothing is reset to disk, i.e. the base is not even created.