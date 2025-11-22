Errors, bugs, questions - page 2775

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fxsaber:

The yellow ones are beaten time.

The developers have found the reason. It's nothing complicated. So it is likely to be fixed in the next build.

 
Rashid Umarov :

Clients manage to buy EAs prefixed with MT5 for MetaTrader 4 and vice versa. Then they are surprised and ask to cancel the purchase and let them replace it with the right product.

So it's not that simple.

The solution is simple, though perhaps not so easy to implement from this situation.

1. Completely remove the distinction between MT4 and MT5 products on the Marketplace, so 1 page for the platform independent product.

2. and provide 2 buttons "BUY MT4 Version" and "BUY MT5 Version". Or of course only 1 button if only 1 version is available. That way you would already be ready for MT6

I hope this is clear.

 
Alain Verleyen:

2. and provide 2 buttons "BUY MT4 Version" and "BUY MT5 Version". Or, of course, only 1 button if only 1 version is available.

That would be handy, yes.

 
Rashid Umarov:

Clients manage to buy EAs prefixed with MT5 for MetaTrader 4 and vice versa. Then they are surprised and ask to cancel the purchase and let them replace it with the correct product.

There is a suspicion that this is unscrupulous behaviour and not a mistake.

Or has the product for the "wrong terminal" never activated?

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

That would be handy, yes.

It would be convenient, but it won't save us from idiots and crooks. But it would be nice to get the company's financiers and lawyers to find a way to prohibit refunds. Or maybe find a way to revoke the license for the product. So that after the refund the advisor will stop working.
 
fxsaber:

The developers have found the reason. It's nothing complicated. Therefore, it is likely to be fixed in the next build.

No, we haven't found the cause and are unlikely to do so without an accurate technical description of the problem by the user.

  1. Trade server
  2. Code for receiving broken ticks
  3. Terminal logs and Expert Advisor logs
  4. What MQL programs are running at the moment of error occurrence, are they using DLL

The data we've got from you and a user on the forum is insufficient
 
We have a contradiction in testimony))
 
Ilyas :

No, we have not found the cause and are unlikely to do so without an accurate technical description of the problem by the user.

  1. Trading server
  2. Code for getting broken ticks
  3. Terminal logs and Expert Advisor logs
  4. What MQL programs are running at the moment of error occurrence, are they using DLL

The data we've got from you and a user on the forum is insufficient

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/342152

Is it reported correctly?

Is this a normal or an error or ...?

Thank you for your time.

ChartGetInteger() - delayed execution of up to 100ms - Bug?
ChartGetInteger() - delayed execution of up to 100ms - Bug?
  • 2020.05.28
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, some of us use the timer to check chart settings for synchronizing etc...
 
Alain Verleyen:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/342152

Is it reported correctly?

Is this normal or an error or ...?

Thank you for your time.

It is not an error, it is the cost of the synchronous command to the chart

 
Ilyas :

This is not an error, it is the cost of the synchronous command to the chart

Thank you for your reply.

However, getting a simple property like CHART_SCALE or CHART_AUTOSCROLL seems very expensive. I am surprised.

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