Errors, bugs, questions - page 2775
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The yellow ones are beaten time.
The developers have found the reason. It's nothing complicated. So it is likely to be fixed in the next build.
Clients manage to buy EAs prefixed with MT5 for MetaTrader 4 and vice versa. Then they are surprised and ask to cancel the purchase and let them replace it with the right product.
So it's not that simple.
The solution is simple, though perhaps not so easy to implement from this situation.
1. Completely remove the distinction between MT4 and MT5 products on the Marketplace, so 1 page for the platform independent product.
2. and provide 2 buttons "BUY MT4 Version" and "BUY MT5 Version". Or of course only 1 button if only 1 version is available. That way you would already be ready for MT6
I hope this is clear.
2. and provide 2 buttons "BUY MT4 Version" and "BUY MT5 Version". Or, of course, only 1 button if only 1 version is available.
That would be handy, yes.
Clients manage to buy EAs prefixed with MT5 for MetaTrader 4 and vice versa. Then they are surprised and ask to cancel the purchase and let them replace it with the correct product.
There is a suspicion that this is unscrupulous behaviour and not a mistake.
Or has the product for the "wrong terminal" never activated?
That would be handy, yes.
The developers have found the reason. It's nothing complicated. Therefore, it is likely to be fixed in the next build.
No, we haven't found the cause and are unlikely to do so without an accurate technical description of the problem by the user.
The data we've got from you and a user on the forum is insufficient
No, we have not found the cause and are unlikely to do so without an accurate technical description of the problem by the user.
The data we've got from you and a user on the forum is insufficient
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/342152
Is it reported correctly?
Is this a normal or an error or ...?
Thank you for your time.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/342152
Is it reported correctly?
Is this normal or an error or ...?
Thank you for your time.
It is not an error, it is the cost of the synchronous command to the chart
This is not an error, it is the cost of the synchronous command to the chart
Thank you for your reply.
However, getting a simple property like CHART_SCALE or CHART_AUTOSCROLL seems very expensive. I am surprised.