Errors, bugs, questions - page 2770

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Dmitri Custurov:

1. Is it possible to work with SQLite database so that different programs in the terminal write data to the same database but to different tables? So far, when I try to create and write data to a table that is not open first, I get 5605 - the database is locked.


2. How is the work with the same base in the tester ? During the test I can see in the logs that the base is opened, data are written, but physically nothing is dumped to the disk, i.e. the base is not even created.

Have you read this article?

SQLite: нативная работа с базами данных на SQL в MQL5
SQLite: нативная работа с базами данных на SQL в MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 является идеальным решением для алготрейдинга, так как максимально близок к языку С++ как по синтакису, так и по скорости вычислений. Платформа MetaTrader 5 предоставила трейдерам современный специализированный язык для написания торговых роботов и пользовательских индикаторов, который позволяет выйти за рамки простых торговых задач  —...
 
Alexey Viktorov:

Have you read this article?

Yes, I did. And definitely wasn't paying attention. The answer about the tester was found. Only the first question remains. I must say that only one program has access to the database, which means that access to different tables in one database at the same time is impossible. Hence another question - how can you tell that the base is not locked and free to access? Or by error 5605 and understand? ))

 
Dmitri Custurov:

Yes, I did. And definitely wasn't paying attention. The tester has been answered. Only the first question remains. In principle, I understood from the comments that only one program has access to the database, which means that in theory it follows that access, even to different tables within the same database at the same time is impossible. Hence another question - how can you tell that the base is not locked and free to access? Or by error 5605 and understand? ))

If you've read it, please go to the discussion thread of the article and try to figure out your questions there.

 
Searching for Cyrillic words in the 2485 editor is done as if Match case was checked.
 
Hi. There is a script running in roboforex for a RAMM account. How does it function? The system will continue to work after the terminal/pc is switched off. Are the trades made from the phone synchronized?
 
Remind me, is there any way in MQL to find out which type of price was selected in the indicator's dialog, in the Parameters tab of the Apply to list?
 
Stanislav Korotky:
Remind me, please, is there any way in MQL to find out which price type was selected in the indicator in its dialog box, in the Parameters tab, in the Apply to list?

??

ask the indicator, it gets it all in the parameters.

or ask more specifically what the problem is

 
Stanislav Korotky:
Remind me, is there any way in MQL to find out from the indicator, which price type was selected in its dialog in the tab Parameters, list Apply to?

No, not directly, only indirectly by comparing the contents of price[] with bar prices.

 

Has everyone in the new ME stopped highlighting area brackets?


Even NotePad++ wins without it)


s.w., ugh, just turned it off in the settings.

Another question - why often when updating metaeditor.ini is overwritten so that the list of open files becomes empty? Well, and the rest of the settings why can not be saved as this one with the highlighting of brackets.

s.s.w. No, it was more convenient before, this pale red is not visible in any way


 

Colleagues, good afternoon.

From time to time I catch glitches with the standard Moving Average:

Moving Average Exp M1

The size of the period clearly shows that the indicator is glitching.

Terminal AlfaForex build 2485.

What is the reason?

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