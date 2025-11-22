Errors, bugs, questions - page 2765
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Then live with the knowledge of 15 years ago, while we rebuild the interfaces and principles of old functions.
In MQL5 Navigator, when I press the refresh button, the running Expert Advisor on the chart is not updated, I have to reopen it.
Why is it so?
Is it supposed to be like this or is it a flaw of MQL5?
Since it works in MQL4.
This is what the standard stochastic draws:
Is the terminal still open, need some operational information?
Does anyone have a link to the 2470 build archive? My MT doesn't want to update - it says there's a new build, creates an empty liveupdate/temp folder in "roaming", but then the error "download 'MT5CLW64' failed" in the log. Usually google drive from Andrey Khatimlianskii comes to the rescue ;-), but so far there's only 2460.
Corrected )
This is what the standard stochastic draws:
Terminal still open, need some operational information?
Fixed itself:
Very unfortunate bug, and has been dragging on for a long time unfortunately (recorded the same strange MA readings).
You can see in the screenshots that the bar history hasn't changed (there's another screenshot that the EA took at the time of this spike). So it is not because of the hairpin, which was promptly wiped. And with stochastic it is obvious that the error is not with prices.
I thought my hands were crooked and I was requesting data from other TFs incorrectly, but the problem is not in the EA. The native indicator draws the same on the native TF. Well, the EA sees the same thing.
Fixed itself:
Very unfortunate bug, and has been dragging on for a long time unfortunately (recorded the same strange MA readings).
You can see in the screenshots that the bar history has not changed (there is another screenshot that the EA took at the moment of this throwback). So it is not because of the hairpin, which has been promptly wiped. And with stochastic it is obvious that the error is not with prices.
I thought my hands were crooked and I was wrongly requesting data from other TFs, but the problem is not in the EA. The native indicator draws the same on the native TF. Well, the EA sees the same thing.
Is it somehow reproducible?
I think it is enough to write an EA that saves a screenshot when such indicator values appear.
I've been catching a bug for a long time in a complex EA that uses a castum indicator counting by indicators from several instruments. And I thought it was my fault.
But I have caught such an artifact in a simple Expert Advisor. Luckily, there was an Expert Advisor running nearby that was sending a screenshot of the chart.
That is, I do not need anything else but a simple Expert Advisor on a single indicator to reproduce it. And wait.
No one is answering this question. Maybe the developers will pay attention?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Alexey Viktorov, 2020.06.01 16:32
I have a question, may be somebody has already tested it and knows for sure:
If you set expiry type to a pending order
ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY
The order will be active till 23:59:59 of the date specified. If that time does not fall into a trading session, the expiry will be at the nearest trading time.
and 23:59:59:59 does not fall into a trading session, and the next trading session opens with a gap so that the order must be activated. Which is first to delete the order or activate it?
I think it is enough to write an EA that saves a screenshot when such indicator values appear.
I've been catching a bug for a long time in a complicated EA that uses a castum indicator that counts by indicators from several instruments. And I thought it was my fault.
But I have caught such an artifact in a simple Expert Advisor. Luckily, there was an Expert Advisor running nearby that was sending a screenshot of the chart.
That is, I do not need anything else but a simple Expert Advisor on a single indicator to reproduce it. And wait.