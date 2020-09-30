Must the indicator appear when running an EA?
EAs have no eyes; they don't need to see it on the chart. If you want to see it, add it to the chart.
William Roeder:
EAs have no eyes; they don't need to see it on the chart. If you want to see it, add it to the chart.
EAs have no eyes; they don't need to see it on the chart. If you want to see it, add it to the chart.
Thanks.
Follow up question: Can a custom indicator be designed to calculate variables of the datetime type? For example, to plot lines in the future?
Murray Mbugua:
Thanks.
Follow up question: Can a custom indicator be designed to calculate variables of the datetime type? For example, to plot lines in the future?
It can draw objects in the future but not buffers.
Keith Watford:
It can draw objects in the future but not buffers.
Okay. Thanks. I didn't want to start creating it without the green light. Let me get to it. If I have any question I will post it here.
Keith Watford: … but not buffers.
Buffers can be, just use a positive shift with SetIndexShift.
#define SHIFT 1 ⋮ while(iBar >= -SHIFT){ ⋮ buffer[iBar+SHIFT] = …; }
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have an EA that uses zigzag. When testing it out in the strategy tester, the zigzag lines appear so I can watch what is happening. However, when I load the EA on to the charts, the zigzag lines do not appear. Are they supposed to appear?