Errors, bugs, questions - page 2593
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Can you tell me what could be the reason for [Too many trade requests] error on the second call of the OrderSend routine (after starting the terminal) ?
Looked through logs from Monday to Thursday. I have seen the same thing everywhere: first limit order is sent successfully and all my next orders will have error [Too many trade requests]. Then they start to pass. The only criminal action is frequent call of CopyTickRange in OnInit().
BCS Broker MetaTrader 5 Terminal x64 build 2170 started
I have encountered such problems in the first minutes of trading. This is a peculiarity of BCS, it seems that when the server is too busy it intercepts even correct trade requests returning this error. BCS support replied to me that this is not an error.
I was responding to this error by repeating the request after a short time.
I think it has nothing to do with CopyTicksRange.
The following problem arises.
Periodically, but without any detectable regularity, the chart refreshes in MT5 hangs. For example, please pay attention to the picture. Charts hover around 19:43, but you can see that market data is coming - time in market review is 21:22, oil price is already 59.44 and not 59.15 (on the chart) and the quotes in the market review are updated.
I can also additionally clarify that the chart hang-up was also around 17:00. This can be seen by the indicator that started rendering after 18:00.
What is characteristic with this hiccup - in the task manager it is observed that MT5 starts consuming like an application on the order of 16-22% with the standard 2-4%. At the same time after switching MT5 off in similar situation in task manager MT5 goes from "Applications" to "Background processes" and continues to sit there with the same 16-22% load. It can only be deleted manually.
Can you tell me what this behaviour might be due to? The logs seem to be empty with no errors.
I should also add that similar behaviour regarding loading in task manager and subsequent rolling in background processes sometimes occurs when MT5 is switched on. Also irregularly. When I enable it, the indicator is not displayed on the chart and the CPU load is high.
Additionally, I have a question - is it necessary to prescribe an identifier for the indicator? Can it affect anything?
It's time to remove google plus or replace it with something else ...
Hi.
After running the EA in the Strategy Tester of MT5, the report chart shows positions that should not be there
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10832941/aapl-d1-roboforex-ltd
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10832942/aapl-d1-roboforex-ltd
At the same time the EA holds only one open position, it can be seen on the log
How do positions appear on the chart that should not be there?
Referring to the help - https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/start_advanced/start#guest - I'm trying to find out instance_id of a particular MT5 copy (I have several copies, so I have several folders XXYYYZZZBLABLABLA in AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\). The terminal launches from the file manager without any keys. The "Open Data directory" command opens the directory where the terminal is installed, not Roaming. Yaqo "In the root of each terminal data directory there is also file origin.txt", where "specifies path to platform installation directory". There is no such file in any folder.
Any more precise information (the current help seems to have omitted something)? In principle I've always managed without it, by comparing folder creation dates, but I'd like there to be a working method.
Why not display instance_id in the "About" window?
...
This identifier is a hash calculated from the installation folder path.
Two identical lines of code are written in the comment, the value of the second linear regression line at a certain time.
But the graph shows two different values. Why is it so? Which value will the Expert Advisor use?
This ID is a hash calculated from the installation folder path.
Thank you. I knew about the hash, but without the exact algorithm.
Based on the above discussion, I updated the source code and published it in CodeBase - https://www.mql5.com/en/code/26945.
Thank you. I knew about the hash, but without the exact algorithm.
The reviews aren't showing up. I even get notifications about them, but they're not there. Product link: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/ (link cut off by moderator)
Tried different browsers, different devices, VPN. And the interesting thing is that this bug still affects the position of the product in the market. It was on page 2 and then abruptly went somewhere in the tail when it started (a couple of months ago)