Errors, bugs, questions - page 2496
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Isn't it more logical to solve the problem of laptop overheating?
At least take it apart, clean it (most likely for the first time) from dust, and replace the thermal paste.
Think about refining the cooling, thermal dissipation gaskets on the lid of the case, etc.
It is possible to work in both directions. A laptop is not a PC. You can't have 80% to 100% CPU usage for days when it's +30 outside.
At 58+ I start to cool down the processor with periodic Sleep calls. If the temperature is +65, Sleep is eternal. Until it is at least 64. Is it really impossible to find out the temperature of the processor by accessing some DLL.
There is a much better solution. It is a cloud VPS.
Google Cloud, for example.
The Google Cloud gives you 300 USD when you sign up, which you can spend on a VPS. This money will be enough to use VPS for 1-2 years for free.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96zI4fjyCOM-
I personally use Hetzner. You can get by with 3-5 euros per month.
For example, for me this option costs 8.9 Euro per month. Ping 10-13 ms. Windows Server 2016. SSD disk. Everything is flying.The actual internet speed is off the charts: > 300 Megabits per second
Wouldn't a VPS be easier in that case?
I'm kind of at a loss here. This is the first time I've heard that the terminal can heat up the CPU to such a state....
No, it's not the terminal which heats up the CPU (this is the first time I've heard of it too)
my experience was like this: i have a computer installed as a home server and i have about 25 terminals and accounts running 24 hours a day.
The little ones have access to the computer and sometimes I let them play.
Sometimes they would load up a heavy game that was heating up the video card, which would freeze and overload the computer.
I had to put in a 1060 Geforce so it wouldn't overheat.
I understood the author and his idea...
Isn't it more logical to solve the root of the problem, overheating of the laptop?
At a minimum, disassemble, dust (most likely for the first time), and replace the thermal paste.
Or better yet, rework, and replace the thermal paste with copper gasket.
Think about refining the case cooling, thermally evacuated gaskets on the case cover, etc.
Once you've done this upgrade, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the temperature.
Is it possible to load a laptop processor at 100% for days at 30 degrees in the room ?My temperature seems to be fine even now. At idle the temperature is below 30.
It is possible to work in both directions. A laptop is not a PC. You can't use 80% to 100% of the CPU for days when it's +30 outside.
Who says you can't load the processor?
Idle temperature has nothing to do with it, it's not an indicator. You have a high temperature that triggers the bios protection.
If the cooling system is working properly, everything runs smoothly at 95-100%.
How do you think miners work? They also overclock and adjust firmware timings.
This is the main thing is the cooling of the stone, not the load. The load of the stone is already tested by the manufacturer with reserve.
The problem is not the CPU's load but the overheating of the stone and the thermo exhaust conductor.
This means that you have dried out thermal paste on the stone, plus the cooling radiator is clogged with dust.
You need to fix the root of the problem, not look for a workaround.
As you overcook the stone, at some point you'll just die a CPU, death by bravery.
I also understand that your laptop is very weak. And it's probably got Windows installed with a lot of junk, with hidden processes that create a useless load.
As a recommendation, turn off unnecessary services as much as possible and clean up the junk in the autostart. Uninstall any applications you don't need.
In general, for weak laptops, Linux will be the best option. No unnecessary junk, no hidden processes, etc.
where there may be an error:
In the log:
2019.07.05 23:14:54.767 tst (EURUSD,H1) 200
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 200
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.12244 , pr = 1.12044, takeprofit = 200
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 400
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.12244 , pr = 1.11844, takeprofit = 400
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 600
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.12244 , pr = 1.11644, takeprofit = 600
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 1000
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.12244 , pr = 1.11244, takeprofit = 1000
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 1400
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.12244 , pr = 1.10844, takeprofit = 1400
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 2200
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.12244 , pr = 1.10044, takeprofit = 2200
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 3400
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.12244 , pr = 1.08844, takeprofit = 3400
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 5000
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.12244 , pr = 1.07244, takeprofit = 5000
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 7600
2019.07.05 23:14:54.768 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.12244 , pr = 1.04644, takeprofit = 7600
I replace only one variable:
I get as I want in the log:
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) 200
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 200
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.12158 , pr = 1.12058, takeprofit = 100
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 400
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.12058 , pr = 1.11858, takeprofit = 200
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 600
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.11958 , pr = 1.11658, takeprofit = 300
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 1000
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.11658 , pr = 1.11258, takeprofit = 400
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 1400
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.11358 , pr = 1.10858, takeprofit = 500
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 2200
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.10658 , pr = 1.10058, takeprofit = 600
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 3400
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.09558, pr = 1.08858, takeprofit = 700
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 5000
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.08058 , pr = 1.07258, takeprofit = 800
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) step = 7600
2019.07.05 23:18:20.940 tst (EURUSD,H1) tp = 1.05558, pr = 1.04658, takeprofit = 900
Look carefully at the numbers highlighted in red and don't spoil the air. If you don't understand, ask again, I'm not always angry.
Igor Makanu:
Either I'm not seeing the obvious, or...
I asked you not to spoil the air. There is no banter in my message.
You pass price_minus_step and step into a function, then in that function you calculate everything with one of those values. In the second case, you passprice_minus_step and a different value into the function. In the second case you calculate with two different values. This is what I highlighted in your text.
I asked you not to spoil the air. There is no banter in my post.
You pass price_minus_step and step into a function, then in that function you count everything with that one value. In the second case, pass price_minus_step and a different value into the function. In the second case you calculate with two different values. This is what I highlighted in your text.
Yes i saw, there was a typo when copying the text, as i wrote above - i can't see the obvious
ZS: you there... quit farting around, it'll make the air cleaner ))))
Yes I saw it, there was a typo when copying the text, as I wrote above - I can't see the obvious
ZS: you there... Quit farting, the air will be cleaner ))))
Here's help for that one.
Good afternoon.
Yesterday evening, the windup update came in. I agreed to it.
Today ran the optimization.... Bummer... What was still optimised yesterday (genetics, opening prices only) for max 10 minutes, today is 265/10496 in 30 minutes.
What to do with it?
P.S. I recompiled Owl. Result is the same, deplorable.
It's been 40 minutes since the question.