Errors, bugs, questions - page 2492
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Is it normal that agents don't free up RAM after completing a task in the cloud?
Version 2085, June 13, 2019.
Holds RAM for at least 1 hour.
Is it normal that agents do not free up RAM after a task in the cloud?
The question is not complete. How long do your agents hold the memory? What is the build of the terminal?
Error during execution:
Result : 1
Expectation: 2 or (as in C++) - compilation error
Thanks for the post!
MQL5 does not support overriding (and/or hiding) class methods.
If I remember correctly, we already discussed this feature several years ago, although it was a question of which overload should be called closest in inheritance or more exact in terms of parameters.
In the new version of the compiler, overriding will work like in C++.
That is, when you override a parent method, it will only be possible to call it using "b.A::f()", an attempt to call b.f(10) will result in an error, method b.f() - has no parameter, and method A::f(int) is not available (hidden), because it is overridden.
The question is not complete. How long do your agents keep memory? What is the build of the terminal?
Modified it.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
SEM, 2019.07.01 09:03
Is it normal that agents don't free RAM after performing a cloud job?
Version 2085, June 13, 2019.
Holds RAM for at least 1 hour.
I want to bring up the "weighted average price problem" again in CPositionInfo description, PriceOpen() command
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Service Desk. Complaints, suggestions.
Francuz, 2019.06.13 11:36
Error in standard library description
Specifically in the description of CPositionInfo, PriceOpen() command
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/cpositioninfo/cpositioninfopriceopen
The returned value is not "opening price" but"weighted average opening price"
As an example:
We open a position for 1 lot at the price of 61532. In this case, PriceOpen() will return 61532.
We additionally increase our position by 1 lot at 61615. In this case, PriceOpen() will return the weighted average price of two lots 61573.5, not the opening price of the position.
I would like to see not only a single word correction in the description, but also a brief explanation-illustration.
Theweighted average openingpriceproblem has unpleasant consequences.
The thing is, if you increase a position to the amount which can't be divided without the remainder, pennies are divided, and they are lost when rounding. As a result, the balance does not add up at the end. All transactions are carried out purely in whole rubles, but the final balance does not converge because of the lost kopecks.
Scheme of reproducing the error with the loss of kopecks in the balance, even in manual trading.
I will additionally explain what the error is:
Column "A" is the actuals (transaction prices). Column "B" is a derivative of column "A" with a loss of accuracy. Any qualified accountant will explain that the balance sheet should only be reconciled to the actuals, and never to the loss-of-fidelity derivatives.
The penny is not just incorrectly displayed in the terminal, it actually moves between the client's and the broker's accounts. Any lawyer or tax officer will tell you that this is a "scam" and could be the subject of a legal dispute between the trader and the broker.
Confirming the claim that the pennies are really lost is the implementation of a correction after a considerable period of time. What kind of correction? Why such strange volumes?
I want to bring up the "weighted average price problem" again in the CPositionInfo description, PriceOpen() command
Let's check it out.
It will help us a lot if you give us your investor password temporarily for a couple of hours in your personal account. We want to check prices and possible roundings in your transactions table. You will be contacted.
A correction is different.
Let's check it out.
It will help us a lot if you give us your temporary investor password for a couple of hours. We want to check prices and possible roundings in your spreadsheet. You will be contacted by.
Correction is different.
Otkritie Broker
Hot on the trail:https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/596871
If I remember correctly, we already discussed this feature several years ago, although we were discussing which overload should be called closest by inheritance or more exact by parameters.
Yes... I remember... C++ uses the nearest inheritance overload - so that subsequent changes in base classes (appearance of a new parameter-precise overload) wouldn't affect the order of calculations in derived classes (this new overload would not be invoked)
Please note the following:
It seems to be a trifle - just write
and be happy, but the point is exactly, that it is not necessary twice or more times to write b = 2, and hence at further change on, say: b = 3 - it will be necessary to change only in one place (and not in two or more), and hence (taking into account distribution of the program) it is impossible to forget to do it in other places
Help
ERR_INDICATOR_DATA_NOT_FOUND
4806
Requested data not found
At the same time, the indicator on the chart is displayed normally.
What should I do?