Errors, bugs, questions - page 2480
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This can all be done through the customised Tester.
You can. Or you can do nothing at all :)
But you want to have an in-house demo server with "kitchen sinks" - useful for practice. And for non-automatic trading - also useful.
True, it doesn't work.
the input box for private messages has been broken on the site!
When writing a long message earlier there was vertical scrolling, now the text when typing goes to the "basement" and you can't see the cursor,
I thought that may be with my laptop, I checked on the PC the situation is the same, it worked fine before
Windows 10 - 64 , the browser Google chrome Version 74.0.3729.169 (Official build), (64 bit)
In large classes, it is not immediately clear why an error has occurred from such a brief description.
Please advise, I cannot find any tips on the forum. Initially UPU (win server 2008 r2) was in English. I have installed mt4 2 different ones. They are in english too. I changed the server language to Russian, but my terminals, when I changed it to Russian, it still show red text. Terminals are reloaded after language changing, but all the same... What do I do? Thank you.
View Windows locale settings
On Windows 7: ClickLanguage and Regional Standards
On Windows XP: ClickLanguage and Regional Standards
The Language and Regional Standards dialog box opens.
In Windows XP, click on theAdvanced tab
If there is no such tab, you are not logged in with administrator privileges.
View locale settings for Windows
Under Windows 7 just click onLanguage and Regional Options.
On Windows XP: Click on Languageand Regional Options
The Language and Regional Options dialog box opens.
In Windows XP: Click on theAdvanced tab
If there is no such tab, you are not logged in with administrator authorisation.
Got it, thank you!
The MT5 kicks out on startup. Only manages to give a beep and show the interface for a second or two.
And MT5 from forex starts normally.
It does not show up in Warbis. It does not show charts.What to do, where to look, where to turn?
The MT5 kicks out on startup. Only manages to give a beep and show the interface for a second or two.
And MT5 from forex starts normally.
It does not show up in Warbis. It does not show charts.What to do, where to look, where to twist?
It is possible to deactivate all charts (and hence EAs and indicators) in one fell swoop. Go to
Go to [data folder]\MQL5\Profiles\ and rename the Charts folder to Charts_1 (or delete it altogether - but this is an extreme case).
The MT5 kicks out on startup. Only manages to give a beep and show the interface for a second or two.
And MT5 from forex starts normally.
It does not show up in Warbis. It does not show charts.What to do, where to look, where to turn?
I have noticed such behaviour of the terminal, when an Expert Advisor or an indicator is installed on a chart, which causes the terminal to crash because of an incorrect code in the Expert Advisor.
Since the Expert Advisor launched at the terminal start is automatically loaded, the terminal gets a looped effect.
If you have installed an indicator or Expert Advisor on a chart before the terminal crashes, remove it from the folder where it is stored and restart the terminal.
To remove does not mean to delete it from the computer, just copy it to the desktop, for example, and delete it from the folder where it is stored.
After the start of the terminal, add them again, open the code editor and search for the cause of the terminal behavior.
Perhaps, this is the reason.