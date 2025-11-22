Errors, bugs, questions - page 2485
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In version 2085 very often when trying to run a test from the optimization tab, the test does not start and logs like this/different numbers/ and only restarting the terminal helps.
2019.06.14 19:58:36.044 Tester single pass 166171 started
2019.06.14 19:58:42.485 Tester single pass 161128 started
What is this and when will it be fixed?
And from old versions pulling stop tests/not responding to start button/ with this log
2019.06.14 19:12:00.582 Core 1 disconnected
2019.06.14 19:12:00.582 Core 1 connection closed
In version 2085 very often when trying to run a test from the optimization tab, the test does not start and logs like this/different numbers/ and only restarting the terminal helps.
2019.06.14 19:58:36.044 Tester single pass 166171 started
2019.06.14 19:58:42.485 Tester single pass 161128 started
What is this and when will it be fixed?
It's a record that you have a single test started, selected from the optimization results tab. This has always been the case.
What do you need to fix?
Show me more detailed logs. Do you have local agents? Which agent is selected for the single test? Show agent logs. You're not giving any details at all.
It used to be possible to connect to MOEX from the Metakvot demo server.
Now it isn't.
Has MOEX been disabled or am I having some kind of bug?
Is there any other demo server with MOEX or MMVB?
It used to be possible to connect to MOEX from the Metakvot demo server.
Bild 2085. It is possible to connect to MOEX demo delayed.
Build 2085. The possibility of connecting to MOEX demo delayed is there.
How did you download the terminal? I have the latest terminal (downloaded from this site) and MOEX is not listed.
How did you download the terminal? I have the latest terminal (downloaded from this site) and there is no MOEX listed.
The terminal was downloaded a long time ago. Also from the site (no connection to broker/dealer). Just updated to 2085. We discussed this problem with fxsaber a month or two ago. He didn't have this feature even then. No idea why.
How did you download the terminal? I have the latest terminal (downloaded from this site) and MOEX is not listed.
Just now connected to MOEX without any problems.
I downloaded it from here. My terminal is the latest version. 2085 from the 13th of June.
List of symbols:
Selected "Accounts --> Open Account".
MetaQuotes Software Corp. --> "Next"
"Open demo account" --> "Next"
Literally just connected quietly to MOEX.
The terminal is from here. The version is the latest. 2085 dated June 13th.
List of symbols:
Selected "Accounts --> Open Account".
MetaQuotes Software Corp. --> "Next"
"Open demo account" --> "Next"
I do not have such an item. Above already showed that both MetaQuotes server and netting.
Try to search for MetaQuotes-Demo first (there is a search field at the top) - before connecting (even though MetaQuotes Software Corp. is listed) I did a new search first.
Maybe it will come out that way? Just tried to connect to MOEX for tests two weeks ago too, and it didn't work. And now after searching (what's the kin?) - it worked.
Good afternoon.
Maybe I am the only one with this problem, or maybe no one has noticed it yet. After I updated my terminal to buildAlpari-MT5 (Build 2085), myExpert Advisor created onAlpari-MT5 (Build 1881) in the tester showscompletely different results. And comparing market entries, there is no difference, the Expert Advisor uses the same entry points. However, trading results start differing due to different swap charges. The new terminal version has approximately 4 (!) times more swaps than the old version. Therefore we have results unrelated to reality.
Question: is it a bug in the terminal or something has changed in the tester. I do not think the broker sends different conditions to the tester. I think there are no changes in swaps in the real trade.
The screenshot of two results is attached.
I would be very grateful for a quick reply.