Errors, bugs, questions - page 2476

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Georgiy Merts:

О. I'll ask a question here.

I need a demo-server with postfix symbols, like EURUSD_i, to test CSybolInfo class on these names.

I remember, I've come across such a server some time ago but now I can't find it. I've got all servers with normal names... Where to get the postfixes? I think that even Alpari had something like that - but I can't find it.

Roboforex seemed to have them on demo accounts
 
Andrii Djola:
Roboforex used to have them on demo accounts

Nah, now plugged in - the usual EURUSD and similar.

I've never worked with custom ones but one has to start somewhere. I haven't worked with custom ones, but one has to start sometime...

 
Georgiy Merts:

Nah, I'm plugged in now - normal EURUSD and similar.

Well, in principle, the custom ones will do. I haven't worked with custom ones, but you have to start sometime...

Then open a cent. There's definitely a .m

 

the calendar in both the web version and the functions up to mid-2017 lacks forecast data:



competitors have



 
Vladimir Pastushak:

It's not the first time I've noticed push messages missing somewhere

Indicator sent 2 messages, they didn't come to the smartphone.

I do a test and the test message came...

What could be the problem ?


Also noticed lost messages.


What can it be ? Where to dig ?

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

More lost messages

What can it be? What can I do?

Most likely the problem is in the smartphone. the developers have nothing to say because they have not received any "ironclad" information from you.

First, check that the mobile terminal, google services, etc. do not have restrictions on background traffic in sleep mode.

 
Andrey Dik:

It is more likely that the problem is in the smartphone. the developers have nothing to say because they have not received any "hardware" information from you.

Let's say, what to check in the smartphone? Why test messages are coming but not from the program, but the log shows that the program sends messages correctly?

 



So where are the promised "magazines and books", I can't find them?

 
secret:



So where are the promised "magazines and books", I can't find them?

They've been abandoned for a few years now...

 
Strange, refused for several years and still advertised to buy...
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