Errors, bugs, questions - page 2486
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comparing market entries, there is no difference, the EA itself uses the same entry points.
There is a difference. 8-9 trades come in different sequences and at different prices.
There is a difference. The 8-9 deals come in different sequences and at different prices.
That's right. It's closing averaging and the output is different in price, the time difference is 40 seconds. The reason for the different exit (closing trades) in price and there is a huge difference in swaps. Entry into the market is trades 3 and 5. The price and date of entry are the same there.
For example, trade 3 with lot 0.62 has been in the market for 10 calendar days and as a result the swap accrued in the new terminal is -202.25 vs. -52.78. It turns out thatthe swap accrued in the new terminal(Build 2085) is -$20.225 per lot 0.62 per day. There is no such swap.
That's right. It is the closing of the averaging and the exit is different in price, the time difference is 40 seconds. The reason for the different exits (closing trades) in price and there is a huge difference in swaps. Entry into the market is trades 3 and 5. The price and date of entry are the same there.
For example, trade 3 with lot 0.62 has been in the market for 10 calendar days and as a result the swap accrued in the new terminal is -202.25 vs. -52.78. It turns out thatthe swap accrued in the new terminal(Build 2085) is -$20.225 per lot 0.62 per day. There is no such swap.
Certainly there is a swap problem. Look at the 4th trade, the profit there is the same in pips, but not in money.
And it would be better to make normal reports in MT4 form. The screenshots do not show who closes what.
There is no swap history, the current swaps on the whole history are used.
Run in the old EA build now, the results should match.
Hello, help me out, when I try to load an indicator, the message appears,File collected for profiling
The indicator itself is not loading. What does this have to do with it?
Hello, help me out, when I try to load an indicator, the message appears,File collected for profiling
The indicator itself is not loading. What does this have to do with it?
compile in ME by pressing the compile button F7 , not the triangle button "profiling" or F5
compile in ME by pressing the compile button F7 , not the triangle button "profiling" or F5
Thanks, it worked... Wouldn't have thought of such subtleties
18.06.2019 17:53
Requesting ticks on RTS-9.20.
Not a single tick for today:
Although the chart for today has one bar at 17:48.
No ticks with ask & bid price changes either, although price changes in the stack.
Broker "Otkrytie".
Changing the server does not help.
Update:
The ticks have started to arrive. Apparently since the attempt to upload the ticks via the "Symbols" window.
But the part corresponding to the time from market opening to 18:05 is still missing.
Terminal build 2085
This is a record that you have started a single test, selected from the optimisation results tab. This has always been the case.
What needs to be fixed here?
Show me more detailed logs. Do you have local agents? Which agent is selected for the single test? Show agent logs. You don't give any details at all.
Where can I get more detailed logs? And what additional info do I need?
I thought I was not the only one with this problem. So please tell me who has the same problem.
Nothing in logs folder is written to logs file when in terminal writes such log
2019.06.14 19:58:36.044 Tester single pass 166171 started
2019.06.14 19:58:42.485 Tester single pass 161128 started
I.e. it writes this log and the test does not start and the start button does not change to stop.
There is a log before the problem. The terminal is switched off almost immediately with the problem.
Again this happens when I try to run a test by clicking on a result from an optimization window.
CQ 0 21:15:23.814 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations
PS 0 21:15:35.607 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations
OG 0 21:16:12.092 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPUSD,H4) loaded successfully
JH 0 21:16:12.195 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPUSD,H4) removed
HM 0 21:16:26.931 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPUSD,H4) loaded succesfully
GQ 0 21:16:26.931 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPUSD,H4) removed
KD 0 21:18:21.534 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPCHF,H4) loaded succesfully
JK 0 21:18:22.452 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPCHF,H4) removed
LS 0 21:18:33.969 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPCHF,H4) loaded succesfully
LD 0 21:18:33.971 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPCHF,H4) removed
JK 0 21:18:40.698 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) loaded succesfully
RL 0 21:18:41.113 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) removed
LP 0 21:19:04.024 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) loaded succesfully
LG 0 21:19:04.025 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) removed
IJ 0 21:23:55.294 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations
OO 0 21:25:35.138 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) loaded successfully
NP 0 21:25:35.141 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) removed
QD 0 21:26:42.229 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) loaded succesfully
LK 0 21:26:42.232 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) removed
IR 0 21:26:48.544 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) loaded succesfully
HR 0 21:26:48.546 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) removed
QK 0 21:27:00.288 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) loaded succesfully
FL 0 21:27:00.288 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) removed
NN 0 21:27:14.862 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed
ND 0 21:27:14.899 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed
PQ 0 21:27:14.938 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed
OO 0 21:27:14.997 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed
JD 0 21:27:15.071 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (EURUSD,H1) removed
JR 0 21:27:15.131 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (USDJPY,H1) removed
DH 0 21:27:15.169 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (AUDCAD,H1) removed
KF 0 21:27:15.222 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed
DL 0 21:27:15.263 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed
CJ 0 21:27:15.300 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (AUDCAD,H1) removed
DG 0 21:27:15.359 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed
JM 0 21:27:15.409 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed
GK 0 21:27:15.443 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (AUDCAD,H1) removed
OQ 0 21:27:15.493 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed
GN 0 21:27:15.544 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPCHF,H1) removed
ME 0 21:27:15.594 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (USDCHF,H1) removed
QO 0 21:27:24.686 Terminal exit with code 0
LE 0 21:27:25.675 Network '15011097': disconnected from Alpari-MT5
QN 0 21:27:29.173 Terminal stopped
here it is again / switched off the terminal at once
LJ 0 21:52:37.677 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations
CO 0 21:55:51.047 Indicators custom indicator colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle (USDCAD,H4) loaded succesfully
JR 0 21:55:51.047 Indicators custom indicator colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle (USDCAD,H4) removed
NE 0 21:55:58.474 Indicators custom indicator colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle (USDCAD,H4) loaded succesfully
PD 0 21:55:58.475 Indicators custom indicator colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle (USDCAD,H4) removed
RK 0 21:56:05.130 Indicators custom indicator colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle (USDCAD,H4) loaded succesfully
MO 0 21:56:05.132 Indicators custom indicator colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle (USDCAD,H4) removed
IP 0 21:56:27.605 Terminal exit with code 0
HF 0 21:56:28.551 Network '15011097': disconnected from Alpari-MT5
HM 0 21:56:31.377 Terminal stopped
I have never seen such situation in previous versions. Always every 5-10 minutes