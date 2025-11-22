Errors, bugs, questions - page 2486

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Igor Kalinin:

comparing market entries, there is no difference, the EA itself uses the same entry points.

There is a difference. 8-9 trades come in different sequences and at different prices.

 
fxsaber:

There is a difference. The 8-9 deals come in different sequences and at different prices.

That's right. It's closing averaging and the output is different in price, the time difference is 40 seconds. The reason for the different exit (closing trades) in price and there is a huge difference in swaps. Entry into the market is trades 3 and 5. The price and date of entry are the same there.

For example, trade 3 with lot 0.62 has been in the market for 10 calendar days and as a result the swap accrued in the new terminal is -202.25 vs. -52.78. It turns out thatthe swap accrued in the new terminal(Build 2085) is -$20.225 per lot 0.62 per day. There is no such swap.

 
Igor Kalinin:

That's right. It is the closing of the averaging and the exit is different in price, the time difference is 40 seconds. The reason for the different exits (closing trades) in price and there is a huge difference in swaps. Entry into the market is trades 3 and 5. The price and date of entry are the same there.

For example, trade 3 with lot 0.62 has been in the market for 10 calendar days and as a result the swap accrued in the new terminal is -202.25 vs. -52.78. It turns out thatthe swap accrued in the new terminal(Build 2085) is -$20.225 per lot 0.62 per day. There is no such swap.

Certainly there is a swap problem. Look at the 4th trade, the profit there is the same in pips, but not in money.

And it would be better to make normal reports in MT4 form. The screenshots do not show who closes what.

 
Igor Kalinin:

There is no swap history, the current swaps on the whole history are used.

Run in the old EA build now, the results should match.

 

Hello, help me out, when I try to load an indicator, the message appears,File collected for profiling

The indicator itself is not loading. What does this have to do with it?

 
Aleksandr Goryachev:

Hello, help me out, when I try to load an indicator, the message appears,File collected for profiling

The indicator itself is not loading. What does this have to do with it?

compile in ME by pressing the compile button F7 , not the triangle button "profiling" or F5

 
Igor Makanu:

compile in ME by pressing the compile button F7 , not the triangle button "profiling" or F5

Thanks, it worked... Wouldn't have thought of such subtleties

 

18.06.2019 17:53

Requesting ticks on RTS-9.20.

Not a single tick for today:

Although the chart for today has one bar at 17:48.

No ticks with ask & bid price changes either, although price changes in the stack.


Broker "Otkrytie".

Changing the server does not help.

 

Update:

The ticks have started to arrive. Apparently since the attempt to upload the ticks via the "Symbols" window.

But the part corresponding to the time from market opening to 18:05 is still missing.


Terminal build 2085

 
Slava:


This is a record that you have started a single test, selected from the optimisation results tab. This has always been the case.

What needs to be fixed here?

Show me more detailed logs. Do you have local agents? Which agent is selected for the single test? Show agent logs. You don't give any details at all.

Where can I get more detailed logs? And what additional info do I need?

I thought I was not the only one with this problem. So please tell me who has the same problem.

Nothing in logs folder is written to logs file when in terminal writes such log


2019.06.14 19:58:36.044 Tester single pass 166171 started

2019.06.14 19:58:42.485 Tester single pass 161128 started


I.e. it writes this log and the test does not start and the start button does not change to stop.


There is a log before the problem. The terminal is switched off almost immediately with the problem.

Again this happens when I try to run a test by clicking on a result from an optimization window.


CQ 0 21:15:23.814 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations

PS 0 21:15:35.607 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations

OG 0 21:16:12.092 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPUSD,H4) loaded successfully

JH 0 21:16:12.195 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPUSD,H4) removed

HM 0 21:16:26.931 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPUSD,H4) loaded succesfully

GQ 0 21:16:26.931 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPUSD,H4) removed

KD 0 21:18:21.534 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPCHF,H4) loaded succesfully

JK 0 21:18:22.452 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPCHF,H4) removed

LS 0 21:18:33.969 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPCHF,H4) loaded succesfully

LD 0 21:18:33.971 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (GBPCHF,H4) removed

JK 0 21:18:40.698 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) loaded succesfully

RL 0 21:18:41.113 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) removed

LP 0 21:19:04.024 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) loaded succesfully

LG 0 21:19:04.025 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) removed

IJ 0 21:23:55.294 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations

OO 0 21:25:35.138 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) loaded successfully

NP 0 21:25:35.141 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) removed

QD 0 21:26:42.229 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) loaded succesfully

LK 0 21:26:42.232 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) removed

IR 0 21:26:48.544 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) loaded succesfully

HR 0 21:26:48.546 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) removed

QK 0 21:27:00.288 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) loaded succesfully

FL 0 21:27:00.288 Indicators custom indicator colormarsi-trigger (USDJPY,H4) removed

NN 0 21:27:14.862 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed

ND 0 21:27:14.899 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed

PQ 0 21:27:14.938 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed

OO 0 21:27:14.997 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed

JD 0 21:27:15.071 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (EURUSD,H1) removed

JR 0 21:27:15.131 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (USDJPY,H1) removed

DH 0 21:27:15.169 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (AUDCAD,H1) removed

KF 0 21:27:15.222 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed

DL 0 21:27:15.263 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed

CJ 0 21:27:15.300 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (AUDCAD,H1) removed

DG 0 21:27:15.359 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed

JM 0 21:27:15.409 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed

GK 0 21:27:15.443 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (AUDCAD,H1) removed

OQ 0 21:27:15.493 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPUSD,H1) removed

GN 0 21:27:15.544 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (GBPCHF,H1) removed

ME 0 21:27:15.594 Indicators custom indicator colorjlaguerre (USDCHF,H1) removed

QO 0 21:27:24.686 Terminal exit with code 0

LE 0 21:27:25.675 Network '15011097': disconnected from Alpari-MT5

QN 0 21:27:29.173 Terminal stopped


here it is again / switched off the terminal at once


LJ 0 21:52:37.677 Tester register MQL5.community account and use MQL5 Cloud Network to speed up optimizations

CO 0 21:55:51.047 Indicators custom indicator colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle (USDCAD,H4) loaded succesfully

JR 0 21:55:51.047 Indicators custom indicator colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle (USDCAD,H4) removed

NE 0 21:55:58.474 Indicators custom indicator colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle (USDCAD,H4) loaded succesfully

PD 0 21:55:58.475 Indicators custom indicator colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle (USDCAD,H4) removed

RK 0 21:56:05.130 Indicators custom indicator colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle (USDCAD,H4) loaded succesfully

MO 0 21:56:05.132 Indicators custom indicator colorschaffmomentumtrendcycle (USDCAD,H4) removed

IP 0 21:56:27.605 Terminal exit with code 0

HF 0 21:56:28.551 Network '15011097': disconnected from Alpari-MT5

HM 0 21:56:31.377 Terminal stopped


I have never seen such situation in previous versions. Always every 5-10 minutes

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