Errors, bugs, questions - page 2474
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How do you choose between using templates and void* ?
There is no special approach, it's just a matter of intuition
#(not fixed in MT5(build 2060))"Compilation error when using the same function signature repeatedly within typedef".
#(not fixed in MT5(build 2060))"When working with typedef, using a template function with explicit specialization does not generate code for that template function".
In view of the pending namespace implementation, please consider implementing support for this behavior as part of the defect fixes in the next C++:
Hi! Please pay attention to the topic
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/314275In a nutshell, the tester calculates a margin that does not match the one set in the symbol settings
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
New version of MetaTrader 4 build 1170 platform
fxsaber, 2019.05.28 12:10Is this a bug in the MT4 compiler?
There is no problem with this in MT5. In MT4 there is no way to overload the function.
Slight mishap in MT 4 in MT 5 not checked...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
New version of MetaTrader 4 build 1170 platform
fxsaber, 2019.05.28 14:24Caught an unfamiliar difference between MT4 and MT5. Is this a bug in MT4?
Five has done a proper initialisation of the statics. On the first access.
Four didn't. And there's no telling when we will.
build 2062: Error 5305 when creating a custom symbol.
In 2060 everything is OK.
I remember in MT4 there was a command line key /skipupdate
Is there something similar in MT5? How can i disable updates?
fxsaber:
MT4 is called, MT5 is not.
Looks like you're compiling with an old compiler. Compile with a modern one (coming with MT5) and everything will be fine.
Compiled through 1966. Tried 2062 in MT4 - works correctly. Thank you!
It's a pity there's no way to beat this.