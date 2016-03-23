English language changed to Indonesian language on terminal

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I have used my current version of MT5 for many months, but yesterday when I started the terminal all the headings appeared in the Indonesian language rather than in English.  I re-installed the software, but after initially appearing in English, it has reverted to Indonesian. Does anyone know how I can change back to English?

 

Change the language and re-start Metatrader:


 
Sergey Golubev:

Change the language and re-start Metatrader:

Thanks. I wonder why it changed in the first place?

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