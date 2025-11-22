Errors, bugs, questions - page 1237
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to view a user's news feed, just click on a link like: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/username/news
is it supposed to be like that?
Also, the newsfeed is publicly accessible to non-registered users.
Both registered and unregistered users cannot see the link in someone else's profile. It simply does not exist.
Yesterday, in the latest 1013 build, a construct that has always worked safely stopped working:
Complains about error zero divide in '<censored>' (61,34)
I racked my brains - how is it possible? There is no way 0 may be in denominator of this trinket. And it works every time, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.
Was just thinking "look at that, a bloody dozen in the build.
Both registered and unregistered users cannot see the link on someone else's profile. It just doesn't exist.
I wonder how it works for me then, https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/barabashkakvn/news:
Look at the operation starting at position 34. Take this expression out of the formula and do the calculation and verification before the main formula.
Have you looked carefully at the formula? There can't be a division by 0. Not at all. Not at all. Not at all.
It is a sigmoid function that is differentiable throughout its definition.
PS. Check. Sometimes fabs produces negative values...
I wonder how I do it then, https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/barabashkakvn/news:
Have you looked carefully at the formula? There can't be a division by 0. Not at all. Not at all. Not at all.
It's a sigmoid function that is differentiable throughout its definition.
PS. Checked. Sometimes fabs produces negative values...
And that value is -1 in these cases, isn't it?
And this value in such cases is "-1", isn't it?
I told you - there's no newsfeed caption on someone else's profile. And the link is handwritten.
Hi, everyone. Please advise how to save settings in the MT4 terminal on the iPad or can someone throw up a link to the information on settings.... When I exit the progah, all I get is lost.