Errors, bugs, questions - page 2475
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To the developers.
Very inconvenient viewing of variable values in the debugger.
For example, complex objects look like this:
to see the contents, you have to manually enter this:
even in this case, the content of this element is drawn into a string and the field values are not visible.
Please comment - development in the following direction is planned. For example:
Object collection:
Press F2:
Any collection item that contains fields can be conveniently viewed as follows:
Due to a call to such a function in the strategy tester:
An error occurs:
This behaviour can be bypassed by uncommenting the commented code.
Hi all!
Here's a question:
in multicurrency EA how to get the id of a chart whose symbol is different from the symbol on which the test is running?
I use this function, it returns only the id of the test chart, for all others it returns 1!
It's not the first time I've noticed push messages going missing somewhere
Indicator sent 2 messages, they didn't come to the smartphone.
I do a test and the test message came...
What could be the problem ?
Using the calendar functions in the indicator.
when starting debugging using the "Start with real data" button, message text:
on the "Start on historical data" button at settings:
number of events 0:
It's not the first time I've noticed push messages going missing somewhere
Indicator sent 2 messages, they didn't come to the smartphone.
I do a test and the test message came...
What could be the problem ?
О. I'll ask a question here.
I need a demo-server with postfix symbols, like EURUSD_i, to test CSybolInfo class on these names.
I remember, I've come across such a server some time ago but now I can't find it. I've got all servers with normal names... Where to get the postfixes? I think that even Alpari had something like that - but I can't find it.
О. I'll ask a question here.
I need a demo server with postfix symbols, like EURUSD_i, to test CSybolInfo class on such names.
I remember, I've stumbled upon one once, but now I can't find it. I have all servers with normal names... Where can I get postfixes? I think that even Alpari had something like this - but I can't find them.
Make a custom one.
Make a custom one.
Hmmm... Man, I really missed it... Thanks, fxsaber.
(And let's keep it "you", we know each other well in absentia).