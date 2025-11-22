Errors, bugs, questions - page 2475

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To the developers.

Very inconvenient viewing of variable values in the debugger.

For example, complex objects look like this:


to see the contents, you have to manually enter this:



even in this case, the content of this element is drawn into a string and the field values are not visible.

Please comment - development in the following direction is planned. For example:

Object collection:



Press F2:



Any collection item that contains fields can be conveniently viewed as follows:


 

Due to a call to such a function in the strategy tester:

void SleepReal(int milliseconds){
   datetime current_time = GetTickCount();
   while(GetTickCount() - current_time < milliseconds){
      //if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)){
      //}else{
         Sleep(milliseconds);
      //}
   }
}

An error occurs:

2019.05.30 15:14:06.888 SD-PC   pass 0 tested with error "critical runtime error 512 in OnInit function (sleep function reaches end of test)" in 0:00:00.329
2019.05.30 15:14:06.888 SD-PC   pass 1 tested with error "critical runtime error 512 in OnInit function (sleep function reaches end of test)" in 0:00:00.072


This behaviour can be bypassed by uncommenting the commented code.

 
There are 2 indicators that run on 1 chart. Changing the user parameters of one of them often causes the terminal itself to hang, build 2063. I haven't seen this problem before. Who among the admins can I contact? Thank you
 

Hi all!

Here's a question:

in multicurrency EA how to get the id of a chart whose symbol is different from the symbol on which the test is running?

I use this function, it returns only the id of the test chart, for all others it returns 1!

long GetChartId(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES prd)
{
   long res = ChartFirst();
   
   while(res > 0)
   {
      if(ChartSymbol(res) == symbol && ChartPeriod(res) == _Period)
      {
         break;
      }
      
      res = ChartNext(res);
   }
   
   return res;
}
 

It's not the first time I've noticed push messages going missing somewhere

Indicator sent 2 messages, they didn't come to the smartphone.

I do a test and the test message came...

What could be the problem ?


 

Using the calendar functions in the indicator.


int OnInit()
  {
   MqlCalendarValue values[]; 
   datetime date_from=D'01.01.2006';   
   datetime date_to=D'01.01.2015'; 
   ulong event_id = 840040001;
   CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(event_id,values,date_from,date_to);
   Print("количество событий: ", ArraySize( values) );
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   return(rates_total);
  }

when starting debugging using the "Start with real data" button, message text:



on the "Start on historical data" button at settings:




number of events 0:



 
Vladimir Pastushak:

It's not the first time I've noticed push messages going missing somewhere

Indicator sent 2 messages, they didn't come to the smartphone.

I do a test and the test message came...

What could be the problem ?


There is no delay.
 

О. I'll ask a question here.

I need a demo-server with postfix symbols, like EURUSD_i, to test CSybolInfo class on these names.

I remember, I've come across such a server some time ago but now I can't find it. I've got all servers with normal names... Where to get the postfixes? I think that even Alpari had something like that - but I can't find it.

 
Georgiy Merts:

О. I'll ask a question here.

I need a demo server with postfix symbols, like EURUSD_i, to test CSybolInfo class on such names.

I remember, I've stumbled upon one once, but now I can't find it. I have all servers with normal names... Where can I get postfixes? I think that even Alpari had something like this - but I can't find them.

Make a custom one.

 
fxsaber:

Make a custom one.

Hmmm... Man, I really missed it... Thanks, fxsaber.

(And let's keep it "you", we know each other well in absentia).

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