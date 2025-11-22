Errors, bugs, questions - page 2392
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Where can you see the implementation of the trading level via graphical objects
Need to be as close as possible to what the Terminal itself does.
Where can you see the implementation of the trading level via graphical objects
Need as close as possible to what the Terminal itself does.
Horizontal line with DASHDOT style and description in OBJPROP_TEXT.
Horizontal line with DASHDOT style and description in OBJPROP_TEXT.
Thanks, didn't know about the text property.
It doesn't work. What am I doing wrong?
I can't see the text.
Thanks, didn't know about the text property.
It doesn't work. What am I doing wrong?
I can't see the text.
In the chart settings, switch on the display of text captions for graphical objects.
Thank you!
Thank you!
MQL5 ME 2006
Same code in MQL4 as it should be,"function 'f' must have a body"
Thanks for the message.
Corrected it, the correct error will be displayed.
When will you fix the personal messages on the website?
1. The product update messages keep popping up (on the website and in the terminal). The same product. You read it and they come up again, read it again;
2. My own messages are highlighted (in the terminal). I know what I have written and I know who I have written it to. My own messages do not need to be highlighted as new!
Hi all.
Trying to combine several text labels into one long string. For some reason in absence of ticks (day off), and in usual mode functionObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE) returns 0 from time to time (not always) although "name" object definitely exists. In the tester, errors occur less frequently but they also occur.
The error code is 0 but the value is not acquired. Question for developers and experts. Why? What am I doing wrong or is this a bug?
The code of a test Expert Advisor is below
P.S. By the way, none of the developers have answered my previous question