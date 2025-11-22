Errors, bugs, questions - page 2399
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The terminal hangs up when switching to another account.
Build: 2007, OS: Win7 x64
The terminal hangs up when switching to another account.
Build: 2007, OS: Win7 x64
I was hoping for custom characters in these situations, as I have everything in them.
You probably don't have them. Then the problem is something else.
If you try to delete a looped script, it may cause the terminal to freeze for a while.
But if you run a looped Expert Advisor in the Tester, it immediately freezes when you press the Stop button.
Why is there a different behavior in these cases?
How much does it loop? Is there an IsStopped() check in the loop?
If the terminal hangs, it means the interface thread is blocked. The script has 3 seconds to stop and if there is no IsStopped() check, it will continue running until it is hard stopped. And in this case the interface thread may get locked.
A tester will stop much faster because it cannot perform critical functions (e.g., trading). Besides, the tester is a separate process that does not affect the client terminal
How looped is it? Is there an IsStopped() check in the loop?
I was talking specifically about a script without this check.
If terminal hangs, it means interface thread is locked. The script has 3 seconds to stop and if there is no check IsStopped(), it will continue running until it is hard stopped. And in this case the interface thread can get locked.
The Tester has much quicker stopping, because it cannot perform critical functions (e.g. trading). Also, the tester is a completely separate process that does not affect the client terminal
So I noticed that hard stopping in Tester and Terminal is performed differently.
I've sinned about the custom characters in situations like this, as I have everything in them.
You probably don't have them. Then the problem is different.
There are no custom ones.
If you switch between accounts on the same server, it hangs for a short time and the log shows "abnormal terminal"
If you switch between different servers (DCs), it hangs for a long time.
If for a very long time works on one server without switching, for example 3-5 days, and then switch, then the terminal hangs tight.
then it hangs for a short time and the log shows "abnormal terminal"
Please provide the full log entry
Please give me the full log entry
I see, the problem must be on my side and the hang-up is from my advisor.
Right?
I see, the problem must be on my side and the hang-up is from my advisor.
Right?
Looks like a looped EA without IsStopped() check
Yes, it is, but not looped, but timed.
I'll add IsStopped().
Thank you!
Yes, it is, but not looped, but timed.
I'll add IsStopped().
Thank you!
If OnTimer is not looped, there should be no Abnormal termination.
Can you give your expert to check the behaviour of the client terminal?