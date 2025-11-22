Errors, bugs, questions - page 2395
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this is an example of using the standard library class CAppDialog
if you use this class, the Minimize() method is always called when switching charts
I didn't want to understand it, I just wrote my own OnClickButtonMinMax(), it was pretty messy, but it worked without problems.
there is another bug in class CAppDialog, after Minimize() and Maximize() the property OBJPROP_BACK of class CCheckBox is changed, and the checkboxes become with "square" border, I fixed ObjectSet(TS1.Name()+"Label",OBJPROP_BACK,true) in this code quickly; ...
You are right.
I have studied the presented code and changed my answer.
The problem is that in the MDI application, only one active window is maximized, while the rest of the windows lie beyond the maximum size and are "normal" in size.
When switching tabs, the new active window is expanded and the previously active window is collapsed to its normal size.
EA catches the change in chart size, detects that the bar does not fit and minimizes the window.
We will consider and possibly change this behaviour in SB.
You are right.
I studied the submitted code and changed my answer.
The problem is that in an MDI application, only one active window is maximized, while others are kind of lying outside the maximized one and have a "normal" size.
When switching tabs, the new active window is expanded and the previously active window is collapsed to its normal size.
EA catches the change in chart size, detects that the bar does not fit and minimizes the window.
We will consider and possibly change this behaviour in SB.
I reproduced my code without all the extra stuff, but unfortunately I only have code for MT4 - I have practice writing for MT4, but I don't write much for MT5, but I think you have the same libraries
Deleted my previous reply
The window is collapsing because it doesn't fit on the chart.
Get out of "chart to whole terminal window" mode, you will see the actual dimensions of the charts.
In order to avoid collapsing the panel on the chart, you need to increase the size of the charts.
After that, you can expand the chart to the whole terminal and try switching between them
i've already tried that in the beginning, when the new panels appeared. i saved space. the panel is actually about three times smaller than the maximised chart window.
But thanks for the answer. I'd forgotten about this possible option.
And why is the panel not collapsed when placing it in the second window and switching to it from the first window while working with expanded charts?
this is an example of using the standard library class CAppDialog
if you use this class, the Minimize() method is always called when switching charts
I didn't want to understand it, I just wrote my own OnClickButtonMinMax(), it was pretty messy, but it worked without problems.
there is another bug in class CAppDialog, after Minimize() and Maximize() the property OBJPROP_BACK of class CCheckBox is changed, and the checkboxes become with "square" border, I fixed ObjectSet(TS1.Name()+"Label",OBJPROP_BACK,true) in this code too, ...
edited the library taking into account your option of panel size limitation, to avoid minimizing it when switching from another window, everything worked.
I edited the library to take into account your option to limit the size of the panel to avoid it collapsing when switching from another window, all worked. thank you.
Everything will be back to normal after the next update. You'd be better off not editing the SB, but inheriting from the class you've made edits to.
After the next update everything will go back to "normal". You'd be better off not editing the SB, but inheriting from the class you've made edits to.
Yes, I see, thank you.
Is it a bot?
If the tester window covers an indicator, hints for that indicator will pop up through it:
If the tester window covers an indicator, the tooltips for that indicator will pop up through it:
Ah, no, the bug is slightly different. The tester window shines through the tooltip that was last activated. If the "Horizontal Scale" tooltip was last displayed, then it will always be displayed, if the "Vertical Scale" tooltip was last, then it will be displayed last when hovering over the indicator value hidden under the tester window. In general, I don't want to see any left-handed tooltips.