Errors, bugs, questions - page 2398
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good evening! Today I had orders closed all day for losing trades in my demo account. I had nothing to do with them. Is there any way to fix this failure and return the money to my demo account. Honestly, I don't want this to happen with real money. Thanks in advance.
And in the order comments it says "SO", right?
And the comments on the warrants say "SO", right?
I couldn't resist sending it to Humour.
What humour, give the demo money back to the man. It's a bug or a bug)))
What humour, give the demo money back to the man. It's a bug and a bug)))
It's a demo bug.
I couldn't resist sending it to Humour.
What's more striking is not that it's demo money that needs to be paid back, but that the man knows nothing about the funds and is surprised by the closure of the hangings that drove his account with a "million" balance to a standstill.
What is more striking is not that it is demo money that needs to be returned, but that the person knows nothing about the funds and is surprised by the closure of the hang-ups that drove his account with a "million" balance to a stop-out.
This is precisely the reason for banning any market for individuals.
We should not just issue a licence to anyone who wants to enter the market, but also put together a training programme for at least half a year.
How to disable the display of economic news on the charts?
Calendar tab --> PCM --> Show on charts --> Delete all events --> Uncheck "Auto update"
Calendar tab --> PCM --> Show on charts --> Delete all events --> Uncheck "Auto update"
There is no Calendar tab, but there are events on the charts.