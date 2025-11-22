Errors, bugs, questions - page 2397
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Hi! I paid for the indicator rent today, but it doesn't show anywhere that I've paid the money. Only the receipt came to my email. What should I do?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/305818
I tried to install MetaTrader (both 4 and 5 - the result is the same) under Wine in Ubuntu 18.04. The installation file runs, but requires entering proxy settings(direct internet connection, no proxy):
When selecting the "NONE" option in the drop down menu and trying to click on "OK" nothing happens. When you click on "Cancel" the following appears:
What am I doing wrong?
Adjust the schedule in the calendar.
I certainly understand - the developer did not expect the rate to be negative.))
he had half as many friends yesterday
So the man works hard, clicks hard.
Zero activity if you look at the Achievements tab.
And there are no achievements.
One signal or product and that's it. Standard scheme.
They somehow think there are buyers here.
So the man works hard, clicks hard.
And there will be no achievement.
One signal or product and that's it. Standard scheme.
They somehow think there are buyers here.
The number of friends has increased by 200 in 24 hours. That said.
On the forum does not go at all. If there is a click, it is on numerous pages of top signals.
Yes, looks like a recruitment of friends base for product/signals. The recruitment is probably automated. Apparently the number of friend requests is not limited in any way.
The recruitment is probably automated. Apparently, the number of friend requests is not limited in any way.
There are frequency limits. He must have figured them out.
If you try to delete a looped script, it may cause the terminal to freeze for a while.
But if you run a looped Expert Advisor in the Tester, it immediately freezes when you press the Stop button.
Why is the behaviour different in these cases?