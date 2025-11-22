Errors, bugs, questions - page 2316
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The question was actually meant for the developers, so that there was a basis for discrepancies in the reasons for the discrepancies.
With this result in mind, the basis is not yet visible
With this result in mind, you can't see the base yet
In your version it would be 50/50. In mine, everything is slightly skewed to one side.
In your version it would be 50/50. In mine, everything is slightly skewed to one side.
There is no obvious bias, at least that's why:
by_ref took 14433.781 milliseconds: sum=-1000000ll
by_val took 13817.533 milliseconds: sum=-1000000ll
by_ref took 13889.424 milliseconds: sum=-1000000ll
by_val took 14135.603 milliseconds: sum=-1000000ll
Here you have it all mirrored
I need a simpler example... Without rand function - it looks like you're measuring its speed (or something else), not ref and val. All the more strange that I'm a simple x86 tablet, and the order of the numbers is about the same ~14 vs ~18. And so that in an alternate comparison completely (!) the same cycles give the same result, not as here
I need a simpler example...
Decided to write my own code entirely, rather than fixing someone else's.
Seems to be on equal footing. The first iterations are very different from each other. Then it aligns.
Where should I send a request to fix the bug that when you drag one edge of a line with ctrl, that line is either copied or not? It's a matter of luck.
I think the forum is about language, but where should I send it about the platform?
Windows 10
MT5 x64 build 1932
2018.10.30 13:36:45.438 BotTradeHelperTelegram XAUUSD,M1: Error in WebRequest. Error code=4060
Who can tell me what this error is and how to fix it ?
2018.10.30 13:36:45.438 BotTradeHelperTelegram XAUUSD,M1: Error in WebRequest. Error code=4060
Any advice on what kind of error and how to fix it?
Service - Settings - Expert Advisors
Service - Settings - Advisors
is not saved ((