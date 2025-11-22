Errors, bugs, questions - page 2316

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fxsaber:

The question was actually meant for the developers, so that there was a basis for discrepancies in the reasons for the discrepancies.

With this result in mind, the basis is not yet visible

 
A100:

With this result in mind, you can't see the base yet

In your version it would be 50/50. In mine, everything is slightly skewed to one side.

 
fxsaber:

In your version it would be 50/50. In mine, everything is slightly skewed to one side.

There is no obvious bias, at least that's why:

by_ref took 14433.781 milliseconds: sum=-1000000ll
by_val took 13817.533 milliseconds: sum=-1000000ll

by_ref took 13889.424 milliseconds: sum=-1000000ll
by_val took 14135.603 milliseconds: sum=-1000000ll

Here you have it all mirrored

I need a simpler example... Without rand function - it looks like you're measuring its speed (or something else), not ref and val. All the more strange that I'm a simple x86 tablet, and the order of the numbers is about the same ~14 vs ~18. And so that in an alternate comparison completely (!) the same cycles give the same result, not as here

 
A person writes to me in my private message here and I can't go to his page - I get a 404 error (I can go to other correspondents' pages without any problems). I don't think I should go to a public forum about this, should I? How to solve these issues without support?
 
A100:

I need a simpler example...

Decided to write my own code entirely, rather than fixing someone else's.

int Ref( string &Str ) { return(Str == NULL ? 1 : 0); }
int Val( string  Str ) { return(Str == NULL ? 1 : 0); }

#define  ITERATIONS 1 e5

int BenchRef( const string &Str, const int Iterations = ITERATIONS )
{
  int Res = 0;
  
  for (int i = 0; i < Iterations; i++)
  {
    string Str2 = (string)i + Str;
    
    Res += Ref(Str2);
  }
    
  return(Res);
}

int BenchVal( const string &Str, const int Iterations = ITERATIONS )
{
  int Res = 0;
  
  for (int i = 0; i < Iterations; i++)
    Res += Val((string)i + Str);
    
  return(Res);
}

#define _CS(A) ((!::IsStopped()) && (A))

#define  BENCH(A,B)                                           \
{                                                            \
  ulong MinTime = ULONG_MAX;                                 \
  for (int i = 0; _CS(i < B); i++)                           \
  {                                                          \
    Comment(#A + ": " + (string)i + "/" + #B);               \
                                                             \
    const ulong StartTime=GetMicrosecondCount();             \
    A;                                                       \
    const ulong TmpTime = GetMicrosecondCount() - StartTime; \
                                                             \
    if (TmpTime < MinTime)                                   \
      MinTime = TmpTime;                                     \
  }                                                          \
                                                             \
  Print("Time["+#A+"] = "+(string)MinTime);                  \
}

void OnStart()
{
  string Str = " ";
  
  for (int i = 0; i < 16; i++)
    Str += Str;
    
  BENCH(BenchRef(Str), 100)
  BENCH(BenchVal(Str), 100)
}


Time[BenchRef(Str)] = 545708
Time[BenchVal(Str)] = 543934


Seems to be on equal footing. The first iterations are very different from each other. Then it aligns.

 

Where should I send a request to fix the bug that when you drag one edge of a line with ctrl, that line is either copied or not? It's a matter of luck.

I think the forum is about language, but where should I send it about the platform?


Windows 10

MT5 x64 build 1932

 
I cannot add a signal. The broker field doesn't show my fortfs broker, but it used to.
 
2018.10.30 13:36:45.438 BotTradeHelperTelegram XAUUSD,M1: The address 'http://ec2-35-158-140-133.eu-central-1.compute.amazonaws.com' must be added to the list of allowed URLs in the tab 'Advisors'Error64

2018.10.30 13:36:45.438 BotTradeHelperTelegram XAUUSD,M1: Error in WebRequest. Error code=4060

Who can tell me what this error is and how to fix it ?


 
Evgeniytre:
2018.10.30 13:36:45.438 BotTradeHelperTelegram XAUUSD,M1: The address 'http://ec2-35-158-140-133.eu-central-1.compute.amazonaws.com' must be added to the list of allowed URLs in the tab 'Advisors'Error64

2018.10.30 13:36:45.438 BotTradeHelperTelegram XAUUSD,M1: Error in WebRequest. Error code=4060

Any advice on what kind of error and how to fix it?


Service - Settings - Expert Advisors


 
Vladimir Karputov:

Service - Settings - Advisors

is not saved ((

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