Errors, bugs, questions - page 2288
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Hello, anyone experienced. I trade with vtb on mt5. Essence of the problem. I opened the first trade at 0.5 lots. The deal was in profit I closed it but the account balance remained the same. There were no open trades and there was nothing in the trade tab. In 4 hours this same deal (opening time was the same as closed) appeared again and of course 6 percents of my deposit was drained. Autotrading is always turned off. Can this be the action of a broker?
What was the confirmation that the deal closed?
In the Tester (and in Signals) you can see these pictures
In the run-up phase, of course, nothing is visible as there is no logarithmic scale.
Some competitive services/platforms have such simple and clear functionality. Perhaps the appearance of logarithmic scale in MT5 as well (not only in the Tester, but also on charts) would make the platform better/more convenient.
You may notice that the bottom balance coordinate on the chart is negative (-8813). Why when the balance/equity didn't go to negative?
Is the resource created by another programme read-only?
ResourceSave writes correctly, but ResourceReadImage is one big bug. Is it possible to fix it? Not checked in MT5x32...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2018.09.17 18:11When debugging
This is a very strange crash as in MT5 is related to#property strict. Playback (run in debug mode)
Please help. I need to transfer data arrays in MT4 inside the terminal from one program to another. I used resources for this in MT5, but this method cannot be implemented in MT4, unless this bug is fixed there.
Of course, we have many variants with DLL, but we need it without DLL. You may use files without mocking the SSD. Are there any other possibilities to transfer data within the Terminal? Global ones don't work, since there is a lot of data.
It looks like there is no way.