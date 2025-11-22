Errors, bugs, questions - page 2288

New comment
[Deleted]  
Hello, anyone experienced. I trade with vtb on mt5. Essence of the problem. I opened the first trade at 0.5 lots. The deal was in profit I closed it but the account balance remained the same. There were no open trades and there was nothing in the trade tab. In 4 hours this same deal (opening time was the same as closed) appeared again and of course 6 percents of my deposit was drained. Autotrading is always turned off. Could it be the broker's action?
 
Konstantin Remezov:
Hello, anyone experienced. I trade with vtb on mt5. Essence of the problem. I opened the first trade at 0.5 lots. The deal was in profit I closed it but the account balance remained the same. There were no open trades and there was nothing in the trade tab. In 4 hours this same deal (opening time was the same as closed) appeared again and of course 6 percents of my deposit was drained. Autotrading is always turned off. Can this be the action of a broker?
What was the confirmation that the deal was closed?
[Deleted]  
Vladislav Andruschenko:
What was the confirmation that the deal closed?
How was the confirmation in the history that there was a trade. The account balance was the same as when the deal was opened. And as a matter of fact I haven't made any deals for almost 5 hours, i.e. there were no active deals in trade tab and the one that I closed 5 hours ago has appeared again, I checked it with time and volume before that. By the way, the only change in this trade was that the take profit on this trade was set exactly two points from the original position, although take profit and stop loss were not set
 

In the Tester (and in Signals) you can see these pictures

In the run-up phase, of course, nothing is visible as there is no logarithmic scale.


Some competitive services/platforms have such simple and clear functionality. Perhaps the appearance of logarithmic scale in MT5 as well (not only in the Tester, but also on charts) would make the platform better/more convenient.


You may notice that the bottom balance coordinate on the chart is negative (-8813). Why when the balance/equity didn't go to negative?

 

Is the resource created by another programme read-only?

Документация по MQL5: Программы MQL5 / Ресурсы
Документация по MQL5: Программы MQL5 / Ресурсы
  • www.mql5.com
В данном примере показано как проигрывать звуки из файлов Ok.wav и timeoit.wav, входящих в стандартную поставку терминала. Эти файлы находятся в папке означает папку, из которой запущен клиентский терминал MetaTrader 5.  Программным путем из mql5-программы каталог терминала можно узнать следующим образом: Расположение каталога данных терминала...
 
Is it a bug?
class A {};

A* a = NULL;

bool b1 = a && true; // OK
bool b2 = true && a; // '&&' - illegal operation use
 
When debugging
Access violation at 0x000000000000007F write to 0x000000000000007F
   crash -->  memory at 0x000000000000007F is not readable
00: 0x000000000000007F
01: 0x000000013FE278BF
 
ResourceReadImage in MT4 with such a bug that it is impossible to read the resource
#property strict

class RESOURCE
{
public:
  const string Name;

  RESOURCE( const string sName = __FILE__ ) : Name("::" + sName )
  {
  }

  ~RESOURCE( void)
  {
    ::ResourceFree(this.Name);
  }

  virtual bool Set( const uint &Data[], const uint Width = 1, const ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT ColorFormat = COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA ) const
  {
    return(::ResourceCreate(this.Name, Data, Width, (Width == 0) ? ::ArraySize(Data) : ::ArraySize(Data) / Width, 0, 0, Width, ColorFormat));
  }

  int Get( uint &Data[] ) const
  {
    uint Width;
    uint Height;

    return(::ResourceReadImage(this.Name, Data, Width, Height) ? ::ArraySize(Data) : 0);
  }
};

void OnStart()
{
  RESOURCE Resource;
  
  uint DataIn[] = {0};  
  Resource.Set(DataIn);
   
  uint DataOut[];
  Resource.Get(DataOut);
  
  Print(DataOut[0]); // MT5x64 (build 1881) - 0, MT4 (build 1126) - 4278190100 (случайные значения)
}


ResourceSave writes correctly, but ResourceReadImage is one big bug. Is it possible to fix it? Not checked in MT5x32...

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2018.09.17 18:11

When debugging
Access violation at 0x000000000000007F write to 0x000000000000007F
   crash -->  memory at 0x000000000000007F is not readable
00: 0x000000000000007F
01: 0x000000013FE278BF

This is a very strange crash as in MT5 is related to#property strict. Playback (run in debug mode)

#property strict // Без этой строки все норм.

#include <fxsaber\TradeTransactions\ResourceData.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22166

void OnStart()
{
  const RESOURCEDATA<MqlTick> Resource("::Test");
  MqlTick Ticks[1];
  
  SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, Ticks[0]);
  Resource = Ticks;    
}
 

Please help. I need to transfer data arrays in MT4 inside the terminal from one program to another. I used resources for this in MT5, but this method cannot be implemented in MT4, unless this bug is fixed there.

Of course, we have many variants with DLL, but we need it without DLL. You may use files without mocking the SSD. Are there any other possibilities to transfer data within the Terminal? Global ones don't work, since there is a lot of data.

It looks like there is no way.

1...228122822283228422852286228722882289229022912292229322942295...3193
New comment