Errors, bugs, questions - page 2294
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However, the result is the envy of many.
It's all relative...
Yes, I've read it.
The result is the following: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page2292#comment_8755115. I do my analysis on MetaTrader, I have to trade on another one
Well, you've obviously made that up. You and Alexey are not satisfied with the current implementation of MQL5. I have enough, as I write primitive.
My area of interest is TC. It requires ticks, custom symbols, tester. All this is available, though with certain pitfalls. But there are workarounds, so nothing prevents you from writing TS.
But you must have another sphere of interest, where the programming language is so important.
The Comment in 5 needs to be fixed, like in 4, so that the information is displayed on top of all objects, otherwise what's the point of it.
It's especially annoying to redo the panels when converting mql4 to 5.
You, on the other hand, probably have another area of interest where programming language is so important.
The sphere of interest is TC. For this purpose we need ticks, custom symbols, tester. All this is there, though it works with certain pitfalls. But there are workarounds, so nothing prevents you from writing TS.
That's the point: you have to solve a lot of things through workarounds, making crutches. If this doesn't prevent you from doing TC, then you're lucky.
Personally for last few years I don't see any progress in MT. Neither in terms of language, nor in terms of platform functionality. And all these custom symbols (especially those that work out of the box) I am not interested much because I synthesize and calculate everything myself and optimize it through mathematical calculations. Besides, it already existed in MT4 in form of custom fxt-files, so there is nothing new here too.
Yes, it is important... Because any unresolved bug (which seems to have been avoided) may pop up at another time, in another place and in another capacity, and any uncertainty may be resolved in the most unexpected way
Apparently, you are writing very complex code for the layman. Generic library level, universal json parser and above. I see this level as practical only in the form of libraries. What is not yet implemented in the form of bibles - I can't say. But creating complex libraries for yourself all the time looks strange.
That's the thing, you have to work around a lot of things. You have to make another crutch. If that doesn't stop you from doing TC, then you're a lucky man.
Yes, you are. Limitations of language do not interfere.
Personally, for the last few years I don't see any progress in MT. Neither in terms of language, nor in terms of platform functionality. And all these custom symbols (especially those that work out of the box) I'm not interested in, because I synthesize and calculate everything myself and optimize them using mathematical calculations. Besides, it already existed in MT4 as custom fxt-files, so there is nothing new here too.
I don't understand, why do you need MT5? If you do it all yourself, Order-API and History-API are more than enough. But MT4-fxt is without Asks.
I myself use the Optimizer on custom ones. I have given up the mathematical mode. I have always tried to use pre-programmed Tester, but I had a feeling it would be useful. Or provide a comparative speed performance as a reference point, what else can be equal to, besides the stock variant. Most likely it's not universal. I've done it myself...
I'm satisfied with MT5. Not without its critics, of course. I never studied my competitors that much, but my first acquaintance was always disappointing after comparison with MT5.
I find it difficult to speak on an equal footing: I display my own developments more or less, while I have not seen yours, unfortunately.
Wasted time but still don't understand why these prompts
It's clear that the included files are important... but what can it be? I couldn't make it simple, but there is a pattern - the name that comes first in alphabetical order is displayed
Yes, lucky you. The limitations of the language don't get in the way.
It's not just about the language.
I don't understand why you need MT5 then! If all by yourself, Order-API and History-API are more than enough. And MT4-fxt is still without asks.
In fact, just for cloud optimisation... And partly for Market. I`m realizing now, that it was too big price to pay (in terms of time and nerves), I`ve got some alternatives of cloud calculations, I just can`t find it myself...