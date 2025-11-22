Errors, bugs, questions - page 1129
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A100:
32'535'244'799 != 32'535'215'999 - какое правильное?
The correct one would be 32'535'215'999 for"3000.12.31 23:59:59"
And32'535'244'799 would be correct for"3001.01.01 07:59:59"
The limit for datetime type is simply not defined correctly:
The compiler treats the number 13.7 as the double type. But at the same time this number can be losslessly converted to the float type
and this warning is unnecessary.
How do you know that the real number 13.7 can be converted to the float type without losses?
Isn't it? The number 13.7 = 0.137*1e+2. By converting three decimal places to float type, is there any loss? From what I've seen, accuracy is lost when you try to convert
numbers with six decimal places or more.
I tried using the float type to save five-digit character quotes (e.g. 1.38829) to a binary file. After reading them back from the file and trying to display them on a chart as
The chart indicator applied to the candlesticks of the chart itself has small discrepancies. But after the normalization to the fifth digit they disappeared.
But there was a double loss of accuracy there: first it was from double to float and then back from float to double.
Isn't it? The number 13.7 = 0.137*1e+2. By converting three decimal places to float type, is there any loss? From what I've seen, accuracy is lost when you try to convert
numbers with six decimal places or more.
I tried using the float type to save five-digit character quotes (e.g. 1.38829) to a binary file. After reading them back from the file and trying to display them on a chart as
The chart indicator applied to the candlesticks of the chart itself has some small discrepancies. But after the normalization to the fifth digit they disappeared.
But there was a double loss of accuracy: first from double to float, and then back from float to double.
No. It's an endless fraction. We wrote and wrote and you don't read
We read! But the loss happens "technically" (peculiarities of the format) and in those fractions which are not even needed.
I've had this crash as well. Occurs when running a script if the Terminal (910) and Compiler (921) do not match
Here is the code
Compiler 930, Terminal 910. Result:
Here's the code
Compiler 930, Terminal 910. Result:
How come the terminal is 910 and the compiler is 930?
If both are 910, then this script does not 'crash'.
Just not one terminal (I don't know exactly, but I think this is common in the Market)
I can share the original from the ...\MQL5\Scripts folder
Just not one terminal (I don't know exactly, but I think this is common in the Market)
I can share the original from the ...\MQL5\Scripts folder
Well, that's what I had to proveWin XP 32 bit: