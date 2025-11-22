Errors, bugs, questions - page 2151

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The optimiser does not show how much time has passed and how much time is left.

10 hours already on Optimizer, no time left

This is probably due to the customised characters.

 
fxsaber:

The optimiser does not show how much time has passed and how much time is left.

10 hours already on Optimizer, no time left

This is probably due to the customised characters.

Double click on the Header of the tester window. The window is minimised to a single line with time spent and time expected.
 
Slava:
Double click on the Header of the tester window. The window is minimised to a single line with the time spent and the time expected.

Why is this done?!


 
Slava:
Double click on the Tester Window Title. The window is minimised to a single line with the time spent and the time expected.

It is inconvenient to minimise the window to see the remaining time.

It is better to fit all the information into the progress bar, as is done, for example, when loading ticks:


 
Anatoli Kazharski:

It is better to put all the information into a progress indicator, as is done, for example, in the tick download:

There is not enough time in this indicator either.

 

When to analyse the backtest result

<DATE>  <BALANCE>       <EQUITY>        <DEPOSIT LOAD>
2018.02.07 00:00        100000.00       100000.00       0.0000
2018.02.07 00:33        100027.00       99971.00        0.0000
2018.02.07 00:42        100027.00       100018.00       0.2000
2018.02.07 00:51        100027.00       99999.00        0.2000
2018.02.07 00:57        100053.00       100036.00       0.1999

But the algorithm for selecting the left-hand time column is completely unclear.

 
There is no protection against accidentally closing the Terminal with the Optimiser running.
 

It is not possible to do single runs of intermediate results during Optimisation.

But the Agent model does not contradict this. Please add a menu item to manage the Agent

Accordingly, it will always be possible to analyse intermediate results. For example, the Optimization lasts for dozens of hours. There are already interesting results, which you want to see. But you won't see them for dozens of hours, until the Optimization is over completely. The agent in the "Use for single run only" mode could always give the opportunity to look at single runs in detail.

 

When compiling

#property icon "test.ico"

The error message does not show the stock number and the jump to the corresponding line (by Enter) does not work


[Deleted]  

How can I compare two arrays?

       string array1[]={"1", "2", "3", "4", "5", "6", "7"};
       string array2[]={"1", "2", "3", "4", "5"};

Calculate which elements are missing in array2 compared to array1

The result should be: 6 и 7

1...214421452146214721482149215021512152215321542155215621572158...3193
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