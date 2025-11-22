Errors, bugs, questions - page 2150
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Terminal 1755
When working with the Expert Advisor and compiling - its updated version appears on the chart - everything is ok
but in the tester I select this EA and after compilation another (previous) EA is selected.
After restarting - everything is OK.
Ancient problem.
A few tester_file-bugs. Playback step by step
What the EA does. In frame mode, in OnTesterInit, it creates a 4 bytes file and sends it through the tester_file mechanism to the Agent. The Agent opens it and if it sees that the file size is 4 bytes, it will append it to 8 bytes. The Agent itself passes the original file size in bytes through the frame. Thereby it is checked that the file is transferred on the first pass of Optimizer, and other passes work with the file, that temporarily lies in the Sandbox of Agent itself.
In general, we managed to reproduce a few bugs.
this question may have already been asked, but nevertheless:
is it possible to call the indicator parameter window in MQL5?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Discussion on "Cross-platform trading advisor: Introduction"
fxsaber, 2016.08.17 16:51
Not only is it absurd, it's also not cross-platform.
this question may have already been asked, but nevertheless:
is it possible to call the indicator parameter window in MQL5?
As far as I know, there is no such a function in MQL.
But through WinAPI you can open the list of all indicators, look through indicator tree and find the right one...
maybe this question has already been asked, but still:
is it possible to call the indicator parameter window in MQL5?
Service Desk has promised to think about such a function.
Why is this happening?
2018.03.01 06:54:04.342 Tester debug version of "MQL5\Experts\MyExpert.ex5" can be optimized on local agents only, no Cloud, no Farm
How do I fix it?
Why is this happening?
2018.03.01 06:54:04.342 Tester debug version of "MQL5\Experts\MyExpert.ex5" can be optimized on local agents only, no Cloud, no Farm
How do I fix it?
Compile first, then run optimization.
In continuation of this great feature of the Tester. Running Optimization, I get this
Core1 log
Core2 log.
All the agents were Ready before the start. There was no visualizer. Core2 (and Core2 - see screenshot) started two minutes after the start. Let's solve the problem!