Errors, bugs, questions - page 2147
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it's strange that icustom's functioning depends on the call. the nested icustom cannot use the timer. maybe the events (I don't know)
It can send custom events for sure. But catching eevents and timer is something to watch, I haven't needed to do it myself yet.
meant to process
meant to process
OnChartEvent has that name for a reason. Since the iCustom indicator has no chart, it cannot catch the event.
I have a question:
It concerns all those who know MT from the inside, but no arguments, but on the basis of personal convictions ... There is no point in arguing...
Is it possible for the broker to see what the trader is doing on the screen, i.e. what indices does he use, read the technical analysis on the screen, etc. Well, if imagine he wants to understand what this or that trader is doing?
Thank you.
I don't know if anyone needs it. For example, I have such a terminal on my server.
And as most now trade with Expert Advisors, even being able to look at a picture of the terminal. You can get no information =)
The main expert is experience and trader's brain... I don't want to get into such a discussion... I don't even want to get into the Forex market... but I do know how to trade with Expert Advisors and robots... and I'm sure you will get much profit... I mean you will quit in any case... The main expert is experience and trader's brain ........ I don't want to get into such a discussion... and I am sure you will get much profit... I am sure you will get much profit.
Well, there are different pencils for different tastes and colours...
I don't even want to get into this argument. To be honest, I'm too lazy to even get into it... )))
When you place the indicator manually on the chart or through a template, a completely different action takes place. A handle is created together with the drawing part. If you manually run the indicator with the same input parameters on another chart with the same symbol and period, another handle with the drawing part will be created.
Is this confirmed?
I remember, either Renat or Slava said that the indicators are not duplicated, even if they are launched manually. Parameter hash matches - the same calculation part is used.
Help authors, or MQL5 language, depending on who's hands are out of ***, you are so annoying!!!
IndicatorCreate() says:
parameters_cnt
[in] Number of parameters passed in the parameters_array[] array. Elements of the array have a special type of structureMqlParam. The default value is zero - no parameters are passed. If non-zero number of parameters is specified, theparameters_array parameter is mandatory. You can pass up to 256 parameters.
Tell me, have you personally checked it? That the indicator with 256 parameters will be called???
Fix it!!!
The only way to run an indicator through MQL in the same way as by hand on e.g. new chart or OBJ_CHART is to LoadTemplate.
On OBJ_CHART the template with a previously saved indicator is not loaded
On OBJ_CHART the pattern is not loading
It's loading, otherwise it would be a bummer. It is even trading from the indicators.