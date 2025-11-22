Errors, bugs, questions - page 2154
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What is it?
In this menu.
is sorely lacking "Save set file". Now, in order to save the set file you want, you first have to run a single test, then go to the "Options" tab and select Save there.
Moreover, what is missing is the ability to create a set of set files, with the functionality to add to it the desired selected sets from the Optimization results. It would be very convenient to work with the Tester if it were possible to collect a set of the required sets from the Optimisation results and then load it separately "into Optimisation results".
Also missing is multi-sorting. I want to sort the Optimization results by number of trades. I see results with negative profit appearing at the top of the list. Obviously, we do not need such results. The reason for sorting is lost. In general, it is very inconvenient to analyze the results of Optimization at the moment. Perhaps cool Excel users solve such issues via XML-import. But not to learn Excel for every fart.
Since we are working on the improvement of the Tester, please take into account the comments.
The Optimiser's Logbook entry is in Russian
What language is the terminal running in?
Error in the Documentation
Corrected, the current version is on the website. Thank you
And what language is the terminal in?
In Russian. This is the first time I've seen Terminal/Tester system messages not in English. In my opinion, Russian is wrong in this case. All the same, logs should be unified. At least in case of problems to be solved on forum.
Compilation error
And if you remove the (*) line, it's fine. What's the difference?
What is this?
Moreover, what is missing is the ability to create a set of set files, with the functionality to add to it the desired selected sets from the Optimisation results. It would be very convenient to work with the Tester if it were possible to collect a set of the required sets from the Optimisation results and then load it separately "into the Optimisation results".
The new #property tester_set functionality was added four months ago, unfortunately the release notes never got the information about it...
After a number of pokes and prods the description was finally added to the help:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/preprosessor/compilation
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/metaeditor/help/development/intelligent_management
But it went unnoticed by the community.
About four months ago they added a new functionality #property tester_set, unfortunately, release notes did not contain information about it...
After some pestering, the description was added to the help:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/preprosessor/compilation
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/metaeditor/help/development/intelligent_management
But it went unnoticed by the community.
Thanks, I'll use it. But we were talking about something else - working with Optimization results. There's hardly any functionality there.
Reproducible. You need to run the Tester/Optimiser. Wait a few hours after it finishes. I definitely have all the custom character ticks removed after 10 hours.
No one seems to test on custom tick history. Once you don't test for a few hours, the story is gone. Creepy bug. How people still record something from crypto exchanges to test, I don't understand.
No one seems to test on custom tick history. Once you don't test for a few hours, the story disappears. Creepy bug. How people still record something from crypto exchanges to test, I don't understand.
I honestly do not understand the meaning of custom history... Kill you ...
I have a feeling that developers are doing everything to draw trader's attention away from the truth...
If someone can name at least 2 advantages of custom history?