Errors, bugs, questions - page 2134
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OBJ_CHART bug. Indicator
The result is wrong.
I added ::ChartRedraw
Here is the result:
2018.02.19 23:27:35.526 ChartGetInteger(Chart,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) = 400
2018.02.19 23:27:36.323 ChartGetInteger(Chart,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) = 400
2018.02.19 23:27:36.324 ChartGetInteger(Chart,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) = 250
First comes the uncommented line (added PRINT for clarity)
A customer is trying to install a product purchased from the market but is unable to do so, activations are not used.
what could be the reason?
I added ::Redraw
It doesn't work for me. Show me the code.
It's not working for me. Show me the code.
Thank you! Experimented a bit more. Turned out to be treated by this exact sequence and immediately after changing the properties of EVERY object.
It's a crutch, of course.
ZS This is a bummer.
I.e. if I have to modify object properties, there will be erroneous results, as if CHART_SHOW == true.
But when you change the OBJPROP_PERIOD property
it seems ChartRedraw doesn't work =(
A customer tries to install a product he bought on the market, but fails to do so, activations are not used.
What could be the reason?
It also works like this:
No, unfortunately. The problem is not to make this particular demo indicator work, but to change the properties of the OBJ_CHART chart to the correct ones.
There could be many reasons. But you won't get an answer here.
Thanks, that's it.
The client said he had an old installer
After downloading the installer from the broker's website everything installed correctly
Thank you, that's settled.
According to the customer he had an old installer
After downloading the installer from the broker's website it installed correctly.
Maybe the mt was an old version? This also happens sometimes.