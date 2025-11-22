Errors, bugs, questions - page 2134

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fxsaber:
OBJ_CHART bug. Indicator

The result is wrong.

I added ::ChartRedraw

Here is the result:

2018.02.19 23:27:35.526 ChartGetInteger(Chart,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) = 400
2018.02.19 23:27:36.323 ChartGetInteger(Chart,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) = 400
2018.02.19 23:27:36.324 ChartGetInteger(Chart,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) = 250

First comes the uncommented line (added PRINT for clarity)

 

A customer is trying to install a product purchased from the market but is unable to do so, activations are not used.

what could be the reason?

Mar

 
A100:

I added ::Redraw

It doesn't work for me. Show me the code.

 
fxsaber:

It's not working for me. Show me the code.

void OnInit()
{
        ObjectSetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_XSIZE, 400 ); // Ширина
        ObjectSetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_YSIZE, 250 ); // Высота
        ChartRedraw();
        ChartRedraw( Chart );
        ChartSetInteger( Chart, CHART_SHOW, false );
        PRINT( ChartGetInteger(Chart, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ));
}
 
A100:

Thank you! Experimented a bit more. Turned out to be treated by this exact sequence and immediately after changing the properties of EVERY object.

  ChartRedraw();
  ChartRedraw(Chart);

It's a crutch, of course.


ZS This is a bummer.

  // Задаем свойства объекта
  ObjectSetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_XSIZE, 400); // Ширина
  ObjectSetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_YSIZE, 250); // Высота
  
  ChartRedraw();
  ChartRedraw(Chart);
    
  ChartSetInteger(Chart, CHART_SHOW, false);

  // Задаем свойства объекта
  ObjectSetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_XSIZE, 400); // Ширина
  ObjectSetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_YSIZE, 250); // Высота
  
  ChartRedraw();
  ChartRedraw(Chart);

I.e. if I have to modify object properties, there will be erroneous results, as if CHART_SHOW == true.

 
Also, it seems to work like this:
void OnInit()
{ 
  ChartRedraw(0);
  // Задаем свойства объекта
  ObjectSetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_XSIZE, 400); // Ширина
  ObjectSetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_YSIZE, 250); // Высота
  ChartSetInteger(Chart, CHART_SHOW, false);

  ChartGetInteger(Chart, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); // Если закомментировать строку, то все будет работать правильно
  PRINT(ChartGetInteger(Chart, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS));  // Правильное значение - 400 330
}
But when you change the OBJPROP_PERIOD property
it seems ChartRedraw doesn't work =(
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

A customer tries to install a product he bought on the market, but fails to do so, activations are not used.

What could be the reason?


There may be many reasons. But you will not get an answer here.
You should write to Service Desk. Or rather, the client should write to Service Desk. And you can look at the cause in the logs, by tiamviefer, try to solve the problem in your own ways.

For example restart the terminal and re-login, reinstall the terminal or clear the cache. Check IE version and so on. Each case is unique.
Sometimes you even have to install updates on windows.
 
oEdwardo:
It also works like this:

No, unfortunately. The problem is not to make this particular demo indicator work, but to change the properties of the OBJ_CHART chart to the correct ones.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
There could be many reasons. But you won't get an answer here.
You should write to the service desk. Or rather, the client should write to Service Desk. And you can look at the cause in the logs, by tyamwiefer, try to solve the problem in your own way.

For example restart the terminal and re-login, reinstall the terminal or clear the cache. Check IE version and so on. Each case is unique.
Sometimes you even have to put updates on windows.

Thanks, that's it.

The client said he had an old installer

After downloading the installer from the broker's website everything installed correctly

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Thank you, that's settled.

According to the customer he had an old installer

After downloading the installer from the broker's website it installed correctly.


Maybe the mt was an old version? This also happens sometimes.

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