Errors, bugs, questions - page 2138
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I think there's a problem with the history upload.
Yesterday I waited for about 30 minutes, then I changed my account and today I decided to double-check:
I struggled somehow, then decided to download the history, which does not exist
It's OK on USDJPY
It's a silly situation with custom character bars. I can write to history (CustomRatesReplace) as many bars as I want, but I can't read them (CopyRates) here (TERMINAL_MAXBARS).
We have to solve this wrong situation somehow. Perfectly see the beginning of local History through
But to get to it.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
MetaTrader 4 build 625 platform update: Logs in MetaTrader Market and new MetaViewer
Slava, 2014.04.04 07:46Not possible in any way.
Maybe to give a possibility to change TERMINAL_MAXBARS via MQL? Or make CopyRates overload without MaxBars limit?
Noted this behaviour of MT5 for a long time, but now decided to write.
I am working in ME and MT5+tester. Sometimes I can't connect to Agent and need to restart Terminal. I got used to this bug, so it's not about it.
So, I close Terminal and press F4 in ME to open Terminal. And this is where some nonsense begins.
ME goes into a "Not responding" state several times. The terminal does not start. After a few seconds I press F4 again - reaction is the same as before.
As a result, in 20 seconds (minimum) on not weak machine (plenty of memory, SSD, 95% CPU free) Terminal is launched.
If you compare it with MT4 - it's heaven and earth. MT4 is almost instantly launched by F4 from ME. MT5 - it launches like some super raw application.
It's a silly situation with custom character bars. I can write to history (CustomRatesReplace) as many bars as I want, but I can't read them (CopyRates) here (TERMINAL_MAXBARS).
We have to solve this wrong situation somehow. Perfectly see the beginning of local History through
But to get to it.
Maybe it would be possible to change TERMINAL_MAXBARS via MQL? Or make CopyRates overload without MaxBars limit?
SD thinks there's no problem when you can't get the quote history further than MaxBars. This example (one of many scenarios where the required history, which already IS on the local machine)
The assumption is that the limit is set to save resources. And rightly so!
Let's imagine a Market Product, which is designed to calculate equiti-line stats.
It turns out that the user, before applying this product, will have to do UnlimitBars. And after applying it - to return it back.
not impressed. The crutch stays alive!
Indicators do not always return ACCOUNT_LOGIN when starting the terminal
0 11:00:01.880 Custom indicator tester EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
0 11:00:01.887 tester EURUSD,H1: OnInit 0 < ---- AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN) returned 0
0 11:00:01.887 tester EURUSD,H1: initialized
0 11:00:01.887 tester EURUSD,H1: OnCalculate 0 < ---- AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN) returned 0
0 11:00:05.980 tester EURUSD,H1: OnCalculate 0 < ---- AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN) returned 0
0 11:00:06.654 tester EURUSD,H1: OnCalculate 0 < ---- AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN) returned 0
0 11:00:07.030 tester EURUSD,H1: OnCalculate 442394 < ---- AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN) returned account number
0 11:00:07.040 tester EURUSD,H1: OnCalculate 442394 < ---- AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN) returned account number
Source code
I may be wrong but in my opinion no program can work if account number is not known.....
I may be wrong, but in my opinion no program can work if the account number is not known.....
I never useaccount number in EAs and indicators, except for Report-dealing.
But I agree that even offline the account number (the last connection before the terminal was switched off) should always be available.
I never usethe account number in EAs and indicators, except for Report-doors.
But I agree that even offline the account number (last connection before the terminal was switched off) should always be available.
Online as well. You always need to know and understand under which account what happened and at what point.
How can you run a program if you do not know for which account something is done.
This is not "sharash montash", people may have millions in their accounts here....
Online as well. You always need to know and understand under which account what happened and at what point.
How can you execute a program if you don't know which account something is being done for.
This is not "sharash montash", people may have millions in their accounts here....
99% of EAs do not analyse account numbers.
99% of advisors do not analyse the account number
because 99.99% of EAs are "sharash montash" ....
I am sure that every quality EA should keep its own operation log, either during operation or when unloading the EA the user should get the operation log on demand. In case of critical errors, it is obligatory!
By critical error I mean disconnection, requotes, slow code.
because 99.99% of EAs are "sharash montash" ....
I write exactly those kinds of advisors.